    December 26, 2021
    Seattle Overload, Episode 22: Seahawks' Defense Mostly Keeps High-Flying Rams in Check

    Spend a part of your Christmas Day with Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon as the duo discuss the Seahawks' defensive performance versus the Rams in the latest episode of "Seattle Overload."
    Merry Christmas! Kick back, relax and enjoy a new episode of Seattle Overload as Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon break down the Xs and Os of the Seahawks' defensive performance versus the Rams.

    Watch the video above for a taste of the show, then hit the embedded audio player below for the full thing.

