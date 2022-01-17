Seattle Overload, Episode 28: The Box Score Lies—Seahawks' Defense Impressed in Season Finale

In the latest episode of "Seattle Overload," Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon tell you why the Seahawks' defensive performance versus the Cardinals was better than the box score indicates.

Despite heading into Week 18 with several key injuries and COVID-related absences, the Seahawks put together an impressive defensive performance in a season-capping win over the Cardinals. While Arizona put 30 points on the board, only 16 truly fell on the shoulders of Seattle's defense—a remarkable effort, considering the circumstances, against an explosive, playoff-bound offense.

Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon discuss what impressed them the most in the latest episode of Seattle Overload. Watch the clip above for a taste of what's on tap and, if you like what you hear, hit the embedded audio player below for the full show.