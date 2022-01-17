Skip to main content
Team(s)
Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals

Seattle Overload, Episode 28: The Box Score Lies—Seahawks' Defense Impressed in Season Finale

In the latest episode of "Seattle Overload," Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon tell you why the Seahawks' defensive performance versus the Cardinals was better than the box score indicates.

Despite heading into Week 18 with several key injuries and COVID-related absences, the Seahawks put together an impressive defensive performance in a season-capping win over the Cardinals. While Arizona put 30 points on the board, only 16 truly fell on the shoulders of Seattle's defense—a remarkable effort, considering the circumstances, against an explosive, playoff-bound offense. 

Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon discuss what impressed them the most in the latest episode of Seattle Overload. Watch the clip above for a taste of what's on tap and, if you like what you hear, hit the embedded audio player below for the full show. 

Read More

USATSI_17483443 (1)
Podcasts

Seattle Overload, Episode 28: The Box Score Lies—Seahawks' Defense Impressed in Season Finale

just now
Quandre Diggs celebrates with D.J. Reed
GM Report

Seahawks 2021 Awards: Defensive Player of the Year

4 hours ago
USATSI_7711590
Seahawks News

Report: Pete Carroll, John Schneider Will Remain With Seahawks For 2022 Season

5 hours ago
USATSI_17480491
Seahawks News

Report: Russell Wilson Reignites Trade Speculation, Wants to 'Explore His Options' This Offseason

8 hours ago
USATSI_17481286
Podcasts

Seattle Overload, Episode 27: Explosive Run Game Opens Doors For Seahawks' Offense in Upset Win Over Cardinals

Jan 15, 2022
Tyler Lockett
Seahawks News

Seahawks 2021 Awards: Offensive Player of the Year

Jan 15, 2022
Syndication: Arizona Republic Jan 9, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny (20) breaks a tackle by Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) for a touchdown during the fourth quarter. Nfl Seahawks Vs Cardinals
GM Report

Seahawks' Run Game Stayed Ahead of Cardinals With 12-Personnel Pistol Attached Routes

Jan 15, 2022
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) catches a pass against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

A Wild Card Guide For Seahawks Fans: Part 2

Jan 15, 2022