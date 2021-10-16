Seattle Overload, Episode 6: Previewing Seahawks Offense vs. Steelers Defense With James Wilford

The sixth episode of "Seattle Overload" is here as Matty F. Brown continues his discussion with Steelers Depot's James Wilford, this time looking at how the Seahawks' offense stacks up against the Steelers' defense.

Russell Wilson (finger) is out and Geno Smith is in, putting the Seahawks in an unfavorable—and unfamiliar—position with a return to .500 on the line. How will Smith and company wade through these uncharted waters against a talented Steelers defense on Sunday night? Matty F. Brown is joined by Steelers Depot contributor and Birmingham Lions head coach James Wilford to discuss in the video above.

Follow James on Twitter @CoachWilford25 and be sure to check out his work at SteelersDepot.com.