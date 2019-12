Playing by far their worst game of the season, the Seahawks dropped a 28-12 decision to the Rams in Week 14. In the process, they lost one of their most explosive skill players to a season-ending injury. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang discuss the significance of Rashaad Penny's torn ACL, answer mailbag questions, and break down what went wrong for a stagnant Seahawks offense in Los Angeles.