SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News
Game Day

Locked On Seahawks (1/17/20) - What Will Offensive Line Look Like in 2020?

CorbinSmithNFL

Among several pressing concerns heading into another offseason, the Seahawks have three key offensive linemen set to hit free agency. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang discuss the state of Seattle's offensive line and project the starting five for the 2020 season opener, make predictions on where six unrestricted free agents will play playing next season, and discuss the latest developments with two assistant coaches rumored to potentially take new jobs.

Comments

Podcasts

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Analysis: Forecasting Future for Seahawks 10 Offensive Free Agents

Seattle will have 19 players set to become unrestricted free agents when the new league year opens in March, including Germain Ifedi and nine other offensive players. Which ones will be back and won’t be on the roster when training camp opens next July?

CorbinSmithNFL

by

CorbinSmithNFL

Report: Seahawks Assistant OL Coach Brennan Carroll Linked to Hawaii

Looking to replace Nick Rolovich, who departed for the mainland to accept the head coaching job at Washington State, Carroll is on the Warriors’ short list.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks 2019 Awards: Offensive Lineman of the Year

Seattle’s offensive line didn’t perform as well as expected due to injuries and inconsistent play. But while he continued to be a punching bag for some fans, Ifedi made the most of the final year of his rookie deal heading towards free agency.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks 2019 Awards: Comeback Player of the Year

Several Seahawks successfully bounced back from injury, but Wright played arguably his best football coming back from knee issues and proved he was still one of the best off-ball linebackers in the league.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

CorbinSmithNFL

Analysis: Grading Seahawks 2019 Rookie Class

Seattle had one of the NFL's largest draft classes last April, but injuries prevented many of the players from making much of an impact until the second half of the season. How did the 11-player group perform in 2019?

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks 2019 Awards: Most Improved Player

Rebounding from a disappointing rookie year, Rasheem Green served as one of the few bright spots for an otherwise dormant Seattle pass rush, leading the team in sacks and continuing to play well in the postseason.

CorbinSmithNFL

Tough Decisions Await for Seahawks Along Offensive Line

With the offseason already well under way, the Seahawks may be forced to make a few difficult decisions with their offensive line group, as several starters will be heading for free agency in March.

Thomas Hall10

Seahawks Counting on ‘Exciting’ Rookie Class to Take Giant Leap Forward in 2020

With several rookies being forced into action late in the year for the playoff-bound Seahawks, coach Pete Carroll envisions the group as a whole playing a far bigger role in the team's success moving into 2020.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

cthunder

Locked On Seahawks (1/16/20) - What's with Anti-Pete Carroll Rhetoric?

After losing the divisional round in Green Bay, Carroll has ridiculously been under fire despite his outstanding resume in Seattle.

CorbinSmithNFL

Reliance on Russell Wilson's Late-Game Magic Backfires on Seahawks

Seattle has the luxury of going into battle on Sundays with one of the premier quarterbacks in football, but with another winnable playoff game lost in large part due to a sluggish, uninspired start, it’s evident better game planning and reinforcements are needed to take the next step.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Footballfan55