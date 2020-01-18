Locked On Seahawks (1/17/20) - What Will Offensive Line Look Like in 2020?
CorbinSmithNFL
Among several pressing concerns heading into another offseason, the Seahawks have three key offensive linemen set to hit free agency. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang discuss the state of Seattle's offensive line and project the starting five for the 2020 season opener, make predictions on where six unrestricted free agents will play playing next season, and discuss the latest developments with two assistant coaches rumored to potentially take new jobs.