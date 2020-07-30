SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Locked On Seahawks (7/29/20) - Which Seahawks Rookies Have Best Shot to Contribute Early?

Corbin Smith

After losing Al Woods and Quinton Jefferson in free agency, the Seahawks didn't draft or sign any defensive tackles this offseason, leaving the team with major depth concerns at the position heading into training camp. Hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang take a look at several veterans remaining available on the market and why time is running out for Seattle to address the position, analyze how the team will split up carries in the backfield, and debate which rookies have the best chance at instant success in 2020.

Listen to the full episode here:

Comments

Podcasts

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New Seahawks S Jamal Adams Will Help Create Backfield Havoc in 2020

Despite surrendering a trio of picks along with strong safety Bradley McDougald, the Seahawks added another superstar to their defense in Adams, who will likely be able to help them create additional havoc in the backfield this season.

Thomas Hall10

by

CorbinSmithNFL

Bobby Wagner Looking Forward to Mentoring, Working with Rookie LB Jordyn Brooks

Due to canceled offseason activities and minicamps, Wagner hasn't yet had a chance to work with his apprentice on the field. But now that camp is opening, he's embracing the role of mentor and is excited to pass on everything he's learned to the rookie.

Nick Lee

John Schneider says Seahawks had to "go for it" with Jamal Adams.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner Eager to Join Forces With 'Playmaker' in Jamal Adams

Already having an established relationship through their respective affiliation with the Jordan brand, Wagner and Adams previous discussions about playing together came true thanks to a blockbuster trade by the Seahawks.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks Still Pursuing 'Snacks,' Veteran Defensive Tackles

Adding depth to the interior defensive line still remains a top priority for the Seahawks and with players at the position opting out across the league due to COVID-19 concerns, they may need to strike quickly when it comes to signing a reliable veteran.

Corbin Smith

Who's ready to watch Bobby Wagner and Jamal Adams play together?

Corbin Smith

by

Thomas Hall10

Jamal Adams Well Worth King's Ransom for Seahawks

Trading for a premier young safety of Adams' caliber wasn't going to be cheap, but while the Seahawks won't have a first-round selection until 2023 as a result, the dynamic defender should be well worth their investment.

Corbin Smith

by

VimFuego

Locked On Seahawks (7/28/20) - Will Seattle Finally Let Russell Wilson "Cook?"

Though he earned Second-Team All-Pro honors in 2019, some fans still don't think the Seahawks are fully maximizing Russell Wilson's talents in an archaic offense. Could a more up-tempo, passing-oriented attack be on the way in his ninth season?

Corbin Smith

Seahawks Agree to Terms with Darrell Taylor, Remainder of 2020 Draft Class

With veterans and rookies reporting for training camp, the Seahawks have now officially signed all eight of their 2020 draft choices to slotted rookie deals.

Corbin Smith

How Seahawks Training Camp Will Look Drastically Different in 2020

Trying to conduct a football season during a pandemic, new procedures and protocols will dramatically alter how training camps are coordinated by NFL teams to protect players, coaches, and personnel. What will things look like over the next several weeks?

Corbin Smith