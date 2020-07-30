Locked On Seahawks (7/29/20) - Which Seahawks Rookies Have Best Shot to Contribute Early?

After losing Al Woods and Quinton Jefferson in free agency, the Seahawks didn't draft or sign any defensive tackles this offseason, leaving the team with major depth concerns at the position heading into training camp. Hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang take a look at several veterans remaining available on the market and why time is running out for Seattle to address the position, analyze how the team will split up carries in the backfield, and debate which rookies have the best chance at instant success in 2020.

Listen to the full episode here: