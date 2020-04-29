SeahawkMaven
Locked On Seahawks (4/28/20) - Which Undrafted Rookies Could Make Noise for Seattle?

Corbin Smith

Once the draft concludes, business isn't over for NFL teams as they compete to sign top priority undrafted free agents. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang break down the 15 undrafted players linked to Seattle, assemble the Seahawks All-Time Undrafted Team on the offensive side of the football, and analyze the team's three fourth and fifth round selections, including running back DeeJay Dallas.

Seattle Seahawks NFL Draft Live Blog Day 2

In a stunning turn of events, Seattle not only made a pick in the first round without trading down, but they selected an inside linebacker in Jordyn Brooks. What will John Schneider and Pete Carroll look to accomplish in the second and third round?

Corbin Smith

Seattle Seahawks NFL Draft Live Blog

Who will the Seahawks pick with their first pick? How many times will they trade down? How many picks will they wind up making? Follow Seahawk Maven reporter Corbin Smith's live blog as he covers all the key details during draft weekend.

Corbin Smith

Stock Watch: 3 Winners, Losers from Seahawks 2020 NFL Draft

After adding eight new draft picks and signing several priority undrafted free agents this past weekend, Seattle has already started the process of trimming pay roll. Which players can breathe a sigh of relief? And which ones need to be looking over their shoulder?

Corbin Smith

Seahawks Free Up Money with Recent Cuts, Now What?

Due to the timing of Seattle's decisions to release D.J. Fluker and Justin Britt, it seems likely the team has some moves coming in the near future. But how will they use their newly created cap space?

Nick Lee

Seahawks Claim CB Jayson Stanley Off Waivers

Fitting the physical archetype Seattle looks for at outside cornerback, Stanley should have a chance to compete for a roster spot on defense and special teams.

Corbin Smith

How Draft Experts Graded Seahawks Selection of Freddie Swain

NFL experts think Seahawks sixth round Freddie Swain biggest weakness is his production, but are intrigued by his route running ability.

Landon Buford

How Draft Experts Graded Seahawks Selection of Alton Robinson

Experts feel Seahawks fifth-round pick Alton Robinson is a well built defender with great closeout speed, offering plenty of upside as a day three selection.

Landon Buford

Freddie Swain Motivated to Compete Against Talented Seahawks Receiver Room

After primarily contributing in the return game during his first three seasons in the swamp, Swain found his groove as a receiver during his senior campaign at Florida. Now, he hopes to continue his ascent as an offensive threat in Seattle.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks Release Veteran C Justin Britt

In a move that has been expected for quite some time, Seattle has moved on from the highly-respected Britt, who has been the team's starting center since the 2016 season.

Corbin Smith

Mike Iupati Contract Details Revealed

Corbin Smith