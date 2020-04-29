Locked On Seahawks (4/28/20) - Which Undrafted Rookies Could Make Noise for Seattle?
Corbin Smith
Once the draft concludes, business isn't over for NFL teams as they compete to sign top priority undrafted free agents. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang break down the 15 undrafted players linked to Seattle, assemble the Seahawks All-Time Undrafted Team on the offensive side of the football, and analyze the team's three fourth and fifth round selections, including running back DeeJay Dallas.