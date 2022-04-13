Who Should Seahawks Target With No. 9 Overall Selection in 2022 NFL Draft?

Armed with a top 10 pick for the first time in nearly 15 years, Seattle will have a chance to add marquee talent to its rebuilding roster. But will John Schneider be able to resist trading down to recoup picks in a deep draft?

In just 15 days, the Seahawks will be on the clock at the 2022 NFL Draft holding a top-10 pick for the first time since 2010, or the first year for general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll with the organization.

Thanks to a prolonged run of success with nine playoff appearances over the past 12 seasons and several trades sending first-round picks elsewhere for proven stars, Seattle has not picked higher than 15th overall since 2011. In the two instances where they did hold a pick inside the top 20, Schneider traded down to recoup additional picks before selecting defensive end Bruce Irvin in 2012 and running back Rashaad Penny in 2018.

With a chance to potentially snag a blue chip talent with a high first-round pick acquired in the blockbuster trade sending quarterback Russell Wilson to the Broncos, which players should be on the Seahawks short list to select at No. 9 overall? And under what circumstances should Schneider explore trading down?

Check out the video above as reporter Corbin Smith and draft analyst Rob Rang break down several worthy candidates to pick in the top 10, including a pair of offensive tackles, a trio of pass rushers, and two under-the-radar wild cards who could be worth the investment of a top-10 selection.