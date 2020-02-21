Locked On Seahawks (2/20/20) - Will Everson Griffen Reunite with Pete Carroll in Seattle?

The Seahawks will happily take any pass rushing help they can find and after becoming an unrestricted free agent on Thursday, the team has already been linked to defensive end Everson Griffen. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang discuss the possibility of Griffen reuniting with his former college coach Pete Carroll in Seattle, break down some of the proposed CBA changes by owners, and analyze the performance of Seattle's specialists group in 2019.