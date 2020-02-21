SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News
Game Day

Locked On Seahawks (2/20/20) - Will Everson Griffen Reunite with Pete Carroll in Seattle?

CorbinSmithNFL

The Seahawks will happily take any pass rushing help they can find and after becoming an unrestricted free agent on Thursday, the team has already been linked to defensive end Everson Griffen. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang discuss the possibility of Griffen reuniting with his former college coach Pete Carroll in Seattle, break down some of the proposed CBA changes by owners, and analyze the performance of Seattle's specialists group in 2019.

Comments

Podcasts

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Seahawks C Justin Britt Making Strides in ACL Recovery

After suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 8, Britt has progressed to lifting weights and may have a chance to participate in Seattle's offseason program.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

SeaHokie31

DK Metcalf reflects on one of the craziest stories to be revealed after the draft.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

ChaseRiddell41

Extra practice squad slots and potentially a larger active roster as part of new CBA. Thoughts?

CorbinSmithNFL

Will Seahawks Show Interest in Veteran DE Everson Griffen?

After opting out of his contract to become an unrestricted free agent, there could be mutual interest between Everson Griffen and the pass rush-needy Seahawks.

Thomas Hall10

Unwrapping NFL's Proposed CBA Changes and How They Impact Seahawks

With a new CBA close to being ratified, both NFL owners and players appear to have their eyes on the bottom line by adding additional playoff teams to the mix. But is it the right move?

CorbinSmithNFL

Has Jadeveon Clowney Already Priced Himself Out of Return to Seahawks?

Seattle would love to have Clowney back for 2020 and beyond. But if the defensive end has changed his preference towards breaking the bank rather than playing for a contender, he will be wearing a different uniform in September.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Hawks are the best

Seahawks Optimistic TE Will Dissly Will Return for Week 1

Continuing to rehab from a torn Achilles tendon, his second serious injury in as many seasons, Dissly looks to be on schedule to return in time for Seattle's regular season opener.

CorbinSmithNFL

Could Marshawn Lynch Return to Seahawks in 2020?

Following a three-game comeback in 2019, there's a slight chance Marshawn Lynch could return to the Seahawks at some point during the 2020 season.

Thomas Hall10

by

Dillon88

Locked On Seahawks (2/19/20) - Examining Germain Ifedi's Market Value

Seattle intends to keep its offensive line intact as much as possible, but with few other options available at the tackle position, Ifedi will have a chance to cash in when free agency opens in March.

CorbinSmithNFL

Will Seahawks Make Play for Disgruntled Vikings WR Stefon Diggs?

Seattle has several more important needs to address this offseason, but with Russell Wilson clamoring for more stars around him, Diggs would give the All-Pro quarterback one of the best receiving trios in the NFL.

CorbinSmithNFL