Locked On Seahawks (1/29/20) - Will Russell Wilson's Comments Prompt Aggressive Offseason?

A bit uncharacteristically, Russell Wilson indicated in a Pro Bowl interview last week that the Seahawks needed to add "superstars" to the roster this offseason to contend for a Super Bowl in the future. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang decipher his commentary and what it means for Seattle heading towards free agency and the draft, discuss the possibility Seattle will go international again next season, and analyze how the safety group performed last season.