Locked On Seahawks (1/29/20) - Will Russell Wilson's Comments Prompt Aggressive Offseason?

CorbinSmithNFL

A bit uncharacteristically, Russell Wilson indicated in a Pro Bowl interview last week that the Seahawks needed to add "superstars" to the roster this offseason to contend for a Super Bowl in the future. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang decipher his commentary and what it means for Seattle heading towards free agency and the draft, discuss the possibility Seattle will go international again next season, and analyze how the safety group performed last season.

Does Josh Gordon Have a Future with Seahawks?

Still residing in the Pacific Northwest, Gordon remains on indefinite suspension from the NFL. If he’s reinstated, again, will Seattle be open to giving him another opportunity?

CorbinSmithNFL

CorbinSmithNFL

Locked On Seahawks (1/28/20) - Could Seahawks Trade Up in 2020 NFL Draft?

Seattle has been notorious for trading down or out of the first round completely under John Schneider. Could that change this year?

CorbinSmithNFL

CorbinSmithNFL

Vikings WR Stefon Diggs Would Make an Intriguing Acquisition for Seahawks

Following his outstanding 2019 campaign, could the Seahawks could attempt to pry receiver Stefon Diggs from the Vikings this offseason?

Thomas Hall10

Shaun Alexander deserves more love than he gets. One of the best players in franchise history and at his peak, a phenomenal NFL running back. …

CorbinSmithNFL

Offensive Line Remains Work in Progress for Seahawks

With three experienced starting linemen set to hit free agency, Pete Carroll hopes to keep most of the unit intact for 2020. But based on results, it may be time for substantial changes in the trenches.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks 2019 Awards: Offensive Player of the Year

Russell Wilson shouldered the load carrying Seattle’s offense in 2019, but he wouldn’t have been able to make much magic happen without the services of Tyler Lockett, who continued his ascendance among the league’s elite receivers.

CorbinSmithNFL

Johnny Football

Locked On Seahawks (1/27/20) - Seattle Lands Elite Pass Rusher in Latest Mock Draft

The Seahawks finished near the bottom of the league in sacks, but a standout rusher from Penn State could help fix the issue.

CorbinSmithNFL

Kasen Williams Headlines 6 Ex-Seahawks on Seattle Dragons Final Roster

As the NFL season comes to a close, several former Seahawks will look to continue their professional football careers in the upstart XFL, which kicks off next month.

CorbinSmithNFL

CorbinSmithNFL

This argument makes sense... But it's also worth noting the Seahawks haven't picked high in the first round very often. It's still a crapshoot. …

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Will Boast One of NFL's Most Experienced Safety Duos in 2020

Nobody will mistake Seattle's current safety group as the second coming of the "Legion of Boom." But unlike the past two years, the organization should be confident that both safety spots are in reliable hands heading into 2020.

Nick Lee