Best in the NFL? Jaxon Smith-Njigba Bullish on Seattle Seahawks' Offensive Upside
For all the talent that the Seattle Seahawks have on offense, their performance on that side of the ball last season was slightly underwhelming.
Despite having a capable quarterback in Geno Smith, two solid running backs in Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet and three very good receivers in D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle finished as an average-below average team in most key offensive stats. Granted, the Seahawks' defense was the bigger issue in an overall disappointing season, but that doesn't change the fact that many expected more out of this offense.
Heading into this season though, there is renewed optimism that the offense can get back on track once more. In fact, Smith-Njigba believes the Seahawks' offense has potential to be among the NFL's elite.
“The potential is to be the best offense in the league. Why not us?," Smith-Njigba said Wednesday. "With the guys that we have running back, quarterback, offensive line, getting right, and of course receivers, we put a lot on our shoulders to be the best, especially us three. That's something we talk about a lot, and why not us? We're out here putting in the work in the offseason and we feel like we have a great opportunity. Coaches are putting us in the best opportunity to win. It's all about just doing it, executing, and we know we have the guys to do that.”
If the Seahawks want to get to that point, they'll have to overcome a few challenges in their path. The biggest one is adjusting to the scheme of new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, who is making the jump to the NFL ranks after leading an electric college offense at Washington. There's also the fact that while Seattle has solid players across the offense, they aren't exactly the best in the league at their respective positions.
Of course, Seattle fans would be ecstatic if Smith-Njigba's prediction turns out to be true, but the Seahawks have a lot of work to do before even thinking of a title like the NFL's best offense.