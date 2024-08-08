Geno Smith Not Expected to Play in Seattle Seahawks Preseason Opener
RENTON, Wash. - Unlike the past few seasons, the Seattle Seahawks will play quite a few starters in Saturday's preseason opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, but that list will not include their starting quarterback.
Speaking with reporters following Thursday's final tune up practice leading into Saturday's exhibition contest at SoFi Stadium, Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald indicated Geno Smith will not see any snaps against the Chargers. In regard to who else may or may not play, he didn't provide any specifics with a bit of gamesmanship 48 hours before kickoff.
"As of right now, I don't believe Geno is going to go," Macdonald said. "A couple other starters aren't going to go as well, which is all good. But then we'll sharpen it up, guys will have a great showing, and we'll see where we're at and move forward."
Coming back from missing four practices with a hip/knee issue, Macdonald felt Smith returned "seamlessly" this week, showing no residual effects from the injury. He practiced throughout the week without any setbacks and per Macdonald, his next test will come in the form of joint practices against the Titans next week in Nashville.
As for whether or not Smith and other starters expected to sit out this weekend will play in the second preseason game, that remains to be seen.
"He's out there, he's running, looks good and sharp," Macdonald said of Smith. "Excited about where we're at as an offense and we're right there. I think the practices against Tennessee will be the next biggest evaluation stage to see where we're at."
With Smith expected to be wearing a ball cap for all four quarters on Saturday, Sam Howell will receive the start for the Seahawks under center and PJ Walker will also see plenty of reps running the offense in the first game action of the new season.
Howell, who Seattle acquired from Washington in a pick swap back in March, has started to find his groove a bit in recent practices after a rocky start executing Ryan Grubb's offense. Walker has had his moments in camp as well after arriving as a late signing in June, and Macdonald hopes to see both players use their contrasting skill sets to effectively run Ryan Grubb's system in their first action against another team on Saturday.
"I want to see 'em operate our offense, do the things that they do that we love about them. Go out and go sling it and make some great decisions and let's rock and roll."
In additional injury-related news, defensive tackle Dre'Mont Jones, tight end Noah Fant, and cornerback Mike Jackson all returned to practice for Thursday's walkthrough. As for their status heading into practice next week in Tennessee, Macdonald thinks Jones, Fant, and Darrell Taylor will all be in good shape to suit up, while a timeline on Jackson's recovery remains uncertain.
Seattle also placed third-year nose tackle Matt Gotel on waivers with an injury designation before practice due to a high ankle sprain. The Tacoma native had enjoyed a strong training camp prior to the injury and looked poised to potentially earn a spot on the 53-man roster as a backup behind veteran starter Johnathan Hankins.