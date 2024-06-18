NFL Insider Compares Mariners Pitchers To Seattle Seahawks' Legion of Boom
Inarguably, the Seattle Seahawks' Legion of Boom era was the best stretch in franchise history. With an outstanding secondary led by Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor, the Seahawks won their first Super Bowl in franchise history and came tantalizingly close to winning a second in a row.
Seattle sports fans have been longing for another unit as dominant as the Legion of Boom for years, and it seems they now have one, just in a different sport.
Behind their elite pitching staff, the Seattle Mariners have a 43-31 record this season and lead the AL West by 8.5 games. In response to a post breaking down the stats of the Mariners' starting rotation, ESPN NFL insider Mina Kimes, a noted Seahawks and Mariners fan, said "We got the Legion of Boom back."
It's not too hard to see where Kimes is coming from with her comparison. During the height of the Legion of Boom, no one wanted to face the Seahawks as they had the NFL's best scoring defense four years in a row from 2012-2015.
When looking at the Mariners' pitching stats, their starting rotation may be on a similar trajectory. Seattle currently has the fifth-lowest ERA in baseball (3.42), the second-fewest hits allowed (519) and the fewest walks allowed (175). Even more importantly, the Mariners lead the majors with 46 quality starts, seven more than the next closest team.
The Mariners are one of five MLB teams to never win a World Series, and the only one to never even make it to the Fall Classic. If this pitching staff follows a similar path to the Seahawks' Legion of Boom though, perhaps the Mariners could break that drought sooner than later.