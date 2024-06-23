All Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Add 2 SEC Defenders in Mock Draft

The Seattle Seahawks scouting department should keep an eye on the SEC for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Sep 16, 2023; Athens, Georgia, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) is hit by Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) after throwing the ball during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 16, 2023; Athens, Georgia, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) is hit by Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) after throwing the ball during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports / Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
The Seattle Seahawks are still months away from the start of the 2024 season, but it's never too early to start looking at the upcoming NFL Draft, which doesn't come around until the end of next April.

The upcoming season will determine where the Seahawks will pick and what position they will covet, but Pro Football Network writer Ian Cummings took it upon himself to whip up a mock draft anyway more than a month before college football kicks off.

As part of his latest 2025 mock, Cummings has the Seahawks picking Georgia EDGE rusher Mykel Williams with the No. 13 overall pick.

"Edge rusher isn’t the Seahawks’ biggest need, but Mykel Williams in Mike Macdonald’s scheme is a pairing too tantalizing to ignore. While Williams is raw, Macdonald would know just how to terrorize offenses with his burst, bend, speed, and power at 6’5″, 265 pounds," Cummings writes.

Williams has recorded 4.5 sacks in each of the past two seasons at Georgia, and while those numbers don't jump off the page, his athleticism and size do. He'll be able to fit right into the bigger size of the NFL and fits the mold of a 3-4 edge defender.

In the second round, the Seahawks went back to the SEC to select Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson, a junior who recorded a career-high 67 tackles last season with the Crimson Tide. Lawson could emerge as a potential middle linebacker of the future for whichever team selects him in next year's draft.

These picks could help further cement Mike Macdonald's stamp on the Seahawks by drafting blue-chip defenders who fit his narrative and scheme for the professional level. Of course, narratives on prospects will change a lot over the next several months and it remains to be seen how early Seattle will be picking, so time will tell if that ends up being the route the team goes next spring.

