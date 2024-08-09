Seattle Seahawks' Jay Harbaugh Excited For Family Feud
Fate often works in mysterious ways. Just ask Seattle Seahawks special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh.
The 35-year-old made his return to the NFL after nine seasons of working with his father Jim at Michigan. Ironically enough, his first game back in the NFL will be against his father's Los Angeles Chargers in a preseason showdown on Saturday.
Ahead of this family feud, Harbaugh revealed his excitement at getting to face off against his dad once more.
"I would say it's a mix. Football tends to always find its way into the conversation," Harbaugh said of chats with his dad. "It's kind of always been that way, and it's nice that we don't play them on the schedule during the regular season, so some of those things can happen. I think he's the best coach in the world, and I enjoy being able to, just like I used to, ask him for advice and learn from him. I had the benefit of being able to do that at Michigan for a while. That was a dream come true and to be able to continue that is really awesome."
The last time Harbaugh faced off against his dad came in the 2014 preseason, when he was an offensive quality control coach for the Baltimore Ravens under his uncle John. Baltimore won that game 23-3 over Jim's San Francisco 49ers.
Of course, Harbaugh isn't the only one in the Seahawks organization familiar with his father. Jim was public enemy No. 1 in Seattle during the early 2010s, as he and former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll had several classic showdowns and carried over their rivlary from the collegiate ranks.