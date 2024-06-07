Seattle Seahawks Have Big Battle Brewing at Cornerback
The Seattle Seahawks have their top two cornerbacks in Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen, but with the team likely to run a lot of nickel and dime sets, their third starting spot remains up for grabs.
While other positions such as right guard or linebacker could be interesting as well, Bleacher Report lists the cornerback position as the Seahawks' most intriguing training camp battle this offseason.
"Tre Brown and Mike Jackson are returning after each made starts last season. The two will compete to show they can learn and execute Macdonald's vision for the defense to secure the other corner spot," Bleacher Report writes.
"Nehemiah Pritchett and D.J. James are dark-horse candidates to move up the depth chart. The Seahawks took the Auburn duo in the fifth and sixth rounds respectively. Pritchett is especially interesting for the outside role given his length. At 6'0" with 31 5/8" arms, he has the size and speed (4.36 40) to disrupt receivers downfield."
Brown is entering his fourth season with the Seahawks and made seven starts a year ago. He recorded 34 tackles and his first two career interceptions last season, including a pick-six in a win over the Lions, after only having 14 tackles in his first two years combined due to a knee injury.
With Witherspoon and Brown taking his snaps out of training camp, Jackson started just four games for Seattle last season after making every start in 2022. He recorded 34 tackles for the team.
However, with a new defense implemented under coach Mike Macdonald, both of them will have to learn the new system and either could be in the mix for that other outside cornerback spot. Pritchett and James are also players that Macdonald helped draft, so it's hard to rule either of them out for some playing time in the starting secondary as well if they impress.
Ultimately, this is a battle that is going to go deep into training camp, and at this moment in time, anyone can snatch that final starting job with Brown and Jackson as the favorites.