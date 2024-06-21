Seattle Seahawks WR Explains Difference Between Pete Carroll, Mike Macdonald
The Seattle Seahawks have now had a few months to get to know new coach Mike Macdonald, but even still, 14 years of learning every facet of Pete Carroll's philosphy and personality don't go away that easily.
With Carroll, 72, being the oldest coach in the league when he stepped down and Macdonald, 36, being the youngest currently, there are naturally going to be differences in how they operate. Those differences are very apparent to veteran receiver Tyler Lockett, the longest-tenured Seahawk who's entering his 10th season with the club.
“The thing that I loved about Pete is Pete gave so much freedom,” Lockett said on "The Rich Eisen Show." “And I love that aspect of his approach, because when you give somebody freedom, they can’t hide who they are. Sometimes you see who people really are when they have a (lot) of freedom. …
"With Mike, I like the fact that he’s bringing structure because it’s like, ‘Hey, this is who we are. This is how we’re gonna be.’ You’ve gotta be able to tap into that and you’ve gotta be able to buy in. And if you’re not gonna buy in, then you’re pretty much not gonna be here.”
Carroll's approach may have allowed players more freedom, but that comes with downsides as well. As Lockett notes, players who lack self-motivation could flame out if they don't have the proper structure in place.
Macdonald is running a much tighter ship than his predecessor, which isn't necessarily better or worse, just different.
Seattle's first season under Macdonald will likely show the masses just how much has changed, and it will be very interesting to see unfold.