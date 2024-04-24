Seattle Seahawks 2024 Draft: Which Running Backs Could Be Day 3 Targets?
While the running back position continues to be devalued by the NFL at large, the Seattle Seahawks have zigged while other teams zagged in the previous two drafts under the leadership of general manager John Schneider.
Continuing a trend of investing high draft picks in the running back position, Schneider first used one of Seattle's two second-round picks in 2022 to select explosive Michigan State running back Ken Walker III, who finished second in Offensive Rookie of the Year balloting after becoming only the second rookie in franchise history to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards. Even with his success, the team invested another second round pick in UCLA's Zach Charbonnet last April, building a formidable thunder and lightning package in the backfield.
While Walker's selection has proved worthy of a second round selection, Charbonnet rushed for under 500 yards as a rookie and choosing to pick him instead of addressing a position of greater need with a premium selection drew the ire of many fans. If there's a silver lining, however, both players have at least two years left on their rookie deal and 2023 seventh-round pick Kenny McIntosh also has three years left under contract, so Schneider shouldn't have to dip back into the draft for another back this year.
At least until day three, that is...
Since coming to Seattle in tandem with former coach Pete Carroll, Schneider has invested at least one pick on a running back in 10 of his previous 14 drafts, including seven of the past eight. While Walker, Charbonnet, and Rashaad Penny, a 2018 first-round pick, all were early selections, the majority of those picks came on day three, with McIntosh being the most recent example last year.
Heading into Thursday's first round in Detroit, the Seahawks only have three backs currently on their roster after losing veteran DeeJay Dallas to the Cardinals in free agency and placing Bryant Koback on the reserve/retired list. At a position with the highest injury attrition in the sport, that's simply not enough depth, as evidenced by past seasons where Schneider had to bring reinforcements off the free agent market late in the season due to a litany of injuries.
Considering the lack of backfield insurance, Schneider and his staff have been keeping tabs on potential day three targets during the pre-draft process, though it hasn't resulted in many reported visits. They did recently host Boise State standout George Holani, a projected mid-day three selection who rushed for over 1,000 yards twice for the Broncos, for an official top-30 visit.
While this year's class doesn't have any blue chip talents like recent first-round selections such as Bijan Robinson or Jahmyr Gibbs, there's plenty of day three value to be found, particularly for teams such as the Seahawks seeking backs with third down flexibility.
Headlining the group, Oregon slasher Bucky Irving packs far more punch than his 5-9, 192-pound frame would suggest. Finishing in the top 10 in the nation in yards per carry (6.4) and yards after contact per carry (3.99) per Pro Football Focus, he excelled at making defenders miss and running through contact, which made him a dangerous weapon in goal line and short yardage situations. He also caught 87 passes out of the backfield in two years with the Ducks, showcasing his versatility.
Staying in the now-defunct Pac-12, USC dynamo Marshawn Lloyd offers game-breaking speed few other backs possess in this year's class. While he missed some time due to injury in 2023, he still finished sixth among all qualified backs in breakaway run percentage (56.7 percent), had 18 carries of 15 or more yards on designed runs, and averaged 7.1 yards per rush. While he only caught 17 passes, he turned those opportunities into 232 yards and nearly 18 yards per reception.
Among other intriguing Power 5 conference prospects, bruising 211-pound back Ray Davis bullied his way to 5.7 yards per carry and 14 touchdowns at Kentucky last season and tallied over 700 yards after contact. He also dominated in the passing game, catching 33 passes for 323 yards and a whopping seven touchdowns, demonstrating the traits necessary to thrive as an every down back in the league.
Starring for new Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb at Washington last season, hard-nosed runner Dillon Johnson doesn't have blazing speed or elite quickness. But he has excellent vision out of the backfield, regularly slips through arm tackles, and has extensive pass catching experience from previously playing in Mike Leach's Air Raid offense at Mississippi State. His familiarity with Grubb could make him a target at some point on day three.
More of a project than Davis or Johnson, Purdue's Tyrone Tracy Jr. transitioned from receiver early in his college career to running back after transferring to join the Boilermakers. Though he never was a feature back, he rushed for 716 yards and eight touchdowns as a super senior in 2023 while adding 19 catches out of the backfield and returning a kickoff for a touchdown, adding special teams prowess to his resume as mid-day three prospect.
In the non-Power 5 ranks, there's plenty of talent in this class at running back as well. Finishing second in the nation with 1,661 rushing yards and racking up 1,056 yards after contact, Troy's Kimani Vidal runs with a low center of gravity and breaks tackles in bunches, as illustrated by his 94 missed tackles forced. He's also a superb pass protector, adding value as a viable every down back who could start in the right situation.
A more familiar name due to his NFL bloodlines, Southern Miss star Frank Gore Jr. isn't quite as big as his father, but he still runs angry and with plenty of pop behind his pads. Pass protection remains his most glaring weakness, but he has soft hands out of the backfield and tallied 67 missed tackles forced last season for the Golden Eagles, making him a strong candidate to select for third down back competition late on day three.
With so many options to consider in a class with solid depth, the Seahawks won't be in a position where they need to force picking a running back and after using second round selections on one each of the past two years, selecting one before day three would be malpractice by Schneider. However, since Dallas left and the team only has a trio of backs on the roster, supplementing the stable of ball carriers with a dual-threat back with special teams flexibility on day three may be a bigger need than realized.
But if fans need a reason to be relieved about Seattle not having a second round pick at the moment, dealing that selection away as part of the Leonard Williams trade means Schneider doesn't have one to use on a running back. Instead, as he has done in most of his drafts calling the shots, he will likely be looking for competition for McIntosh for the third down role in the final few rounds, which would be a much wiser use of resources.