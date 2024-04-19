Seattle Seahawks Invite Ex-Ohio State QB to Rookie Minicamp
Less than a week before the 2024 NFL Draft, the Seattle Seahawks already have invited a quarterback to participate in their upcoming rookie minicamp.
Per the player's social media accounts, former Ohio State quarterback Kory Curtis has accepted an opportunity to show off his skills at Seattle's annual rookie minicamp at the VMAC. The 6-4, 230-pound signal caller most recently played at Gannon University, a Division II program in Erie, Pennsylvania, after not seeing any game action with at Ohio State .
Starring at Island Coast High School in Cape Coral, Florida, Curtis bypassed other offers and decided to walk on with the Buckeyes, joining a 2017 recruiting class that also featured five-star signal caller Tate Martell. After not seeing any snaps in two seasons with the program, he transferred to Bryant, where he played in 11 games with nine starts, throwing for 1,700 yards and seven touchdowns. He played in two games in the spring COVID season in 2020, throwing one touchdown.
Transferring again in 2021, Curtis stepped down to the Division II level with Gannon, tossing 47 touchdown passes with only 11 interceptions in two seasons with the Golden Knights. Part of the 2023 NFL Draft class, he wasn't drafted and didn't receive any offers to participate in rookie minicamps or sign with an NFL team.
Recently, Curtis took part in the Big 12 Pro Day, throwing passes to NFL hopefuls at receiver and tight end. Though he arrived as little more than an extra arm, his passing skills caught the attention of several NFL teams and now, he will get to show what he can do in a three-day camp with the Seahawks with hopes of landing a spot on the 90-man roster.
Heading into next week's draft, Seattle has starter Geno Smith and third-year signal caller Sam Howell on the roster, but could be in the hunt for a third or even fourth quarterback on the roster with OTAs and minicamps coming up in May and June. Depending on whether or not the team selects a quarterback in the draft, with a strong showing at rookie minicamp, Curtis may be able to keep his dream alive as a developmental arm on the roster.