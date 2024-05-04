Seahawks Salary Cap Situation In Tight Spot Post-NFL Draft
Rookie minicamp is upon us for the Seattle Seahawks. It's the first opportunity for us to see the rookies on the football field in a Seahawks uniform.
Not only are they hitting the field, but general manager John Schneider is getting the draft class signed. On Friday afternoon, he locked up first-round pick defensive tackle Byron Murphy II to his four-year rookie contraact worth just over $16 million.
His signing has unfortunately put the Seahawks over the salary cap by $393,033 per Over The Cap. It's important to note three things:
- The NFL only counts the top 51 players during the offseason for flexibility purposes, so the Seahawks are really over by about $2 million.
- They will need around another $5 million for in-season signings and the practice squad.
- They have until 1 p.m. PT to get under the salary cap on Saturday, May 4th
When you sign a player during the NFL business day, which starts and ends at 1 p.m. PT, you get until the end of that same business day to get under the salary cap.
How will the Seahawks do that? It will likely come from a restructure, likely of D.K. Metcalf, who could free up around $6 million with a restructure or more with an extension. Keep an eye out on the possibility of a trade. With the selection of Murphy, would Schneider consider moving Dre'Mont Jones? A trade pre-June 1st would save nearly $5 million on this year's salary cap and over $23 million in 2025.