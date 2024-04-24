Seattle Seahawks 2024 NFL Draft: 5 Players Worth Staying Put For at Pick 16
The Seattle Seahawks are currently set to pick at 16th overall. While it's a good spot to be able to be able to pick a talented player, the lack of a second round pick has generated plenty of speculation about trading back in the first round to recoup some draft capital.
That doesn't necessarily mean that it's a great idea or one that can be accomplished, however. You have to have a team that is both willing to trade up along with giving you the requisite draft capital to make it worthwhile to trade down. That in itself is a difficult proposition.
If the Seahawks don't end up trading down in the 2024 NFL Draft, who are players that are worth the selection at 16th overall? These five players would be worth the selection:
Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell and Alabama CB Terrion Arnold
The cornerback position is honestly in a relatively good spot for the Seahawks after taking Devon Witherspoon at fifth overall last year and hitting on Tariq Woolen in 2022. However, with the switch over to a new defense under Mike Macdonald will require more man coverage, taking a talented player at the position - which is a premium one - isn't a bad idea.
Mitchell had quite the rise from starring at Toledo, but he proved the tape was legit at the Senior Bowl by locking down every wide receiver that was put in front of him. He also tested really well athletically with a 4.33 second 40-yard dash and also jumped out of the gym. His 46 career pass breakups will translate to the NFL because of how he wins at the catch point.
Arnold is a little bit of a different player. He was a five-star at safety coming into Alabama and thrived at STAR over the first two seasons. In 2023, he moved to the outside while also seeing some slot snaps and was dominant opposite of Kool-Aid McKinstry. Defenses had a very difficult time throwing on either cornerback and Arnold was able to make plays when he was thrown at with consistency and a very quick trigger.
Washington OL Troy Fautanu
Offensive tackle isn't necessarily the biggest positional need for Seattle right now. However, the guard position is really weak at the moment and there are first-round talents who can do both. Fautanu, who played for new Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and line coach Scott Huff, is a tremendous player with an abnormal body for a tackle. At 6-3 with 34 1/2-inch arms, Fautanu can play tackle, but there are some concerns from evaluators about his ability to play there long-term. With the questions surrounding Abraham Lucas' health after missing 11 games last year, he can play guard from the outset and potentially kick outside and play tackle in the future if needed with Pro Bowl or even All-Pro potential.
Penn State EDGE Chop Robinson
I will scream from the rooftops that Robinson should be taken in the top 10, but it's not exactly falling right now on listening ears. What Robinson has in his elite first step is truly special, which gives him a massive advantage off the gate. Plus, his quick get off makes blitzing more impactful and can also help the defense dominate in the running game. Now, Robinson isn't a perfect prospect. He needs to improve both his functional strength and how he uses it, but there is so much to build with his impressive athletic ability and he could play early rotational snaps in Seattle with star potential down the road.
Georgia TE Brock Bowers
The tight end position isn't exactly a major need for the Seahawks. But even with Noah Fant re-signing, they did lose Colby Parkinson and Will Dissly this offseason. I wouldn't put tight end at or near the top of roster priorities. However, when you have an elite talent like Bowers, take them if they fall to you. Bowers is one of the best tight ends that has ever come out in the NFL Draft and he can do a little bit of everything for you. 12 personnel would be a real mismatch weapon with both Fant and Bowers on the outside.
Would it be worth it to pass on other positions that would help the Seahawks more now? It absolutely is worth it if the player is that good and Bowers is a potential game-changer putting him in an offense already featuring DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.