SI.com
SeahawkMaven
HomeGM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsThe Nest
Search

Analysis: Dissecting Seahawks Fourth Down Stop vs. Patriots

Matty F. Brown

Somehow, the Seahawks defense found a way last Sunday. Down to the one-yard line, a game which should never have been this close was decided on the very last play. In the second half alone, the Patriots offense put up over 300 passing yards on a limp Seattle defense. The explosive offense was not without fault: Greg Olsen’s freaky drop gifted the Patriots an early touchdown. With three seconds left to play, New England trailed by just five points. They needed a single, paltry yard.

Things looked rough for the Seahawks. After all, there is no player you’d least like to face in a game-deciding goalline situation than Cam Newton. Out of the 83 players with more than 20 rush attempts inside the five-yard line since 2010, the New England quarterback has the highest TD rate at 69 percent - per Pro Football Focus. At 6-foit-5, 245 pounds, the 31-year old Newton is athletically and mentally gifted both as a runner and passer.

Comments

The Nest

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Seahawks Courting Veteran DT Damon Harrison

Though Seattle has received steady contributions from young players such as Bryan Mone and Anthony Rush, Harrison offers All-Pro pedigree and would instantly bolster the team's defensive line.

CorbinSmithNFL

With Marquise Blair Sidelined, Seahawks Hoping Ugo Amadi Provides Consistency at Nickel

After Marquise Blair injured his ACL against the Patriots, Ugo Amadi stepped in off the bench and posted one of the best performances of his young career. Moving forward, the Seahawks are hopeful he'll build off that performance as the season progresses.

Thomas Hall10

Seahawks Form New Legion, Vanquish Superhero Cam Newton in Epic Prime Time Battle

Everyone loves superheroes and with every good superhero comes a mighty super villain to test him or her in battle after battle. As always, the Seahawks and Patriots latest matchup lived up to its billing as an epic with numerous stars with rare skills pitted against one another.

Nick Lee

by

$ascotch

Seahawks Revamped Offensive Line Earns Praise for Protecting Russell Wilson

With three new starters breaking into the lineup and no preseason games to receive reps against another team in August, nobody knew what to expect from Seattle's offensive line when the season opened. So far, the group looks much improved from a year ago.

CorbinSmithNFL

Motion, Analytics, and Other Ways Brian Schottenheimer's Seahawks Attack Pre-Snap

Tight end Greg Olsen's Week 1 touchdown against the Falcons was the perfect illustration of the pre-snap methods Schottenheimer employs to help Russell Wilson. In a video, analyst Matty F. Brown explains how Olsen caught his touchdown while discussing before-the-play motion versus intelligent alignment.

Matty F. Brown

Pair of Young Defensive Tackles Provides Boost for Seahawks' Front Line

Going into the season, Seattle's lack of experience behind starters Jarran Reed and Poona Ford at defensive tackle stood out as a major red flag. But in Week 2, a pair of young reserves emerged as capable contributors to help shut down New England's talented rushing attack.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Kylee

Patience Required with Seahawks New-Look Secondary

Yes, Seattle has given up over 800 passing yards in two weeks. Yes, opposing quarterbacks have shredded the secondary with minimal pressure from the front line. But it is far too early to be pushing the panic button.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Place Ailing WR Phillip Dorsett on Injured Reserve

Dealing with a foot issue that has bothered him for quite some time, the Seahawks decided to shut Dorsett down for three weeks minimum with hopes he will be fully healthy for the second half of the 2020 season.

CorbinSmithNFL

Hawk’s Eye View Week 2: The NFL is a Passing League and Seahawks Have Given Into Trend

In large part due to the rise of analytics in football, NFL teams are slinging the pigskin around the field more than ever before. While Seattle still wants to run the ball, with an elite quarterback in Russell Wilson, they're finally keeping up with the Joneses.

aryannaprasad

Seahawks Fear Bruce Irvin Suffered Torn ACL

As if Seattle's pass rush wasn't already a major concern, if Irvin is out for the rest of the year, the issue will only be magnified just two weeks into the season.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

The Tez