SI.com
SeahawkMaven
HomeGM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsThe Nest
Search

Analysis: Grading Seahawks Initial 53-Man Roster

CorbinSmithNFL

Coming up one week from today, the Seahawks will be taking the field against the Falcons for their regular season opener at the fan-less Mercedes Benz Stadium.

As they begin to ramp up preparation for that first game in Atlanta, the team officially trimmed the roster from 80 players to 53 before Saturday's 1 PM PST deadline. For the most part, there weren't many surprises aside from the decision to waive popular third-year linebacker Shaquem Griffin, who reportedly signed back on the practice squad after clearing waivers.

Comments

The Nest

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Seahawks Lose Jadeveon Clowney to Titans, Leaving Massive Void on Defensive Line

Over the past six months, Seattle had countless opportunities to lock up their most prized free agent. But after letting him reportedly walk for $15 million, it's clear re-signing him wasn't a top priority. When it's all said and done, will they regret it?

CorbinSmithNFL

by

CorbinSmithNFL

Entering Sixth Season, Has Tyler Lockett's Time as Seahawks Returner Come to a Close?

Considered an elite return specialist since entering the NFL in 2015, signs point to Lockett not returning many footballs for the Seahawks this season, if any at all. With several options available, they shouldn't have any shortage of replacements to fill the void.

Thomas Hall10

Seahawks 2020 Practice Squad/Waiver Wire Tracker

Now that the Seahawks have set their initial 53-man roster, which players will be joining their 16-man practice squad heading towards the start of the regular season?

CorbinSmithNFL

Film Breakdown: Seahawks Must Hope Raw, Talented Stephen Sullivan Clears Waivers

Analyst Matty F. Brown looks at Stephen Sullivan's college film, highlighting that the Seahawks seventh round pick really needed a more "normal" offseason.

Matty F. Brown

Quandre Diggs, Seahawks Encourage Americans to Exercise Their Right to Vote in November

While Diggs and the Seahawks are fully invested in preparation for their season opener in Atlanta, they are also doing everything they can to promote Americans to participate in the upcoming election.

aryannaprasad

Seahawks 2020 Roster Cuts Live Tracker

Stay on top of the latest updates as the Seahawks move towards the 53-player limit before Saturday's 1 PM PST deadline and begin establishing a 16-player practice squad.

CorbinSmithNFL

As Other Teams Close in, Will Seahawks Make One Last Push for Jadeveon Clowney?

With reports surfacing the Saints are marching in and the Titans remain interested in Clowney's services, the clock is closing in on midnight for the star defender to decide where he will play in 2020. Could he still wind up back with the Seahawks?

CorbinSmithNFL

by

QuisCustodes

Analysis: Post-Training Camp Seahawks 53-Man Roster Projection

With less than 24 hours until all 32 teams must have their rosters trimmed down to 53 players, which Seahawks will make the cut? And which ones will be on the outside looking in?

CorbinSmithNFL

Last 4 In, First 4 Out: Which Seahawks Defensive 'Bubble' Players Will Make 53-Man Roster?

Every September, NFL teams face a plethora of difficult choices finalizing their final 53-man rosters for the regular season. Which Seahawks on the roster bubble will survive cuts? And which ones will be looking for work elsewhere?

CorbinSmithNFL

Last 4 In, First 4 Out: Which Seahawks Offensive 'Bubble' Players Will Make 53-Man Roster?

Every September, NFL teams face a plethora of difficult choices finalizing their final 53-man rosters for the regular season. Which Seahawks on the roster bubble will survive cuts? And which ones will be looking for work elsewhere?

CorbinSmithNFL