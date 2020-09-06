Analysis: Grading Seahawks Initial 53-Man Roster

Coming up one week from today, the Seahawks will be taking the field against the Falcons for their regular season opener at the fan-less Mercedes Benz Stadium.

As they begin to ramp up preparation for that first game in Atlanta, the team officially trimmed the roster from 80 players to 53 before Saturday's 1 PM PST deadline. For the most part, there weren't many surprises aside from the decision to waive popular third-year linebacker Shaquem Griffin, who reportedly signed back on the practice squad after clearing waivers.