Film Breakdown: Finding Consistency Key for Seahawks DE L.J. Collier

Injured early in his first NFL training camp, L.J. Collier missed the Seahawks entire preseason last August, which set him back tremendously in what proved to be a lost rookie season. 

Though the defensive end returned in time for Seattle's second regular season game in Pittsburgh, Collier wrapped up his first year with just three tackles in 11 games. He also was a healthy scratch for both of the team's playoff games, a discouraging situation for a first-round pick.

Seahawks Elevate Anthony Rush, Add Defensive Line Depth for Run-Heavy Patriots

With Cam Newton at the controls, the Patriots ran the ball 42 times in a Week 1 victory over the Dolphins. Looking to slow down their downhill, run-oriented attack, Rush will bring size and disruptive ability to the Seahawks front line.

Seahawks Saturday Spotlight featuring Joe Fann

NBC Sports Northwest reporter Joe Fann joins Hannah Hoover to discuss Seattle's suddenly aggressive offense letting Russell Wilson "cook," why Tyler Lockett remains the most overlooked receiver in the sport, and more.

Facing Dynamic QB Cam Newton, Seahawks Will Be Grateful They Have Jamal Adams

The Patriots offense has been reinvented to cater to Newton's strengths as a runner and last week showed he still packs plenty of punch. But the Seahawks hope they have the perfect counter with their physical, versatile safety in Adams.

Nick Lee

Seahawk Maven Blue Friday Exclusive: Faith, Family, and Football with Shaun Alexander

Making the most of his life post-football, Alexander discusses his historic 2005 MVP season, his heart to love others through outreach and ministry, mentoring NFL players, and more in an exclusive interview.

Hannah Hoover

Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny Ahead of Schedule, DE Darrell Taylor's ETA Remains Uncertain

Six weeks remain until players on the Non-Football Injury and Physically Unable to Perform list are eligible to return to practice. For the Seahawks, Penny looks primed to return on time, while Taylor's status is up in the air.

CorbinSmithNFL

Rasheem Green Doubtful, Phillip Dorsett Questionable for Seahawks-Patriots

Only one week into the season, Seattle's final injury report wasn't a lengthy one, but the team could be without a few key rotational players against New England on Sunday night.

CorbinSmithNFL

Why Not Russ? Seahawks Star QB's Ambitious Goals Extend Beyond Winning MVP

Having never received an MVP vote, it's easy to see why Patriots coach Bill Belichick believes Wilson has been underrated by some. But now in his ninth season, the star quarterback doesn't simply want to be viewed as the best player in the present and has his sights on loftier goals.

CorbinSmithNFL

If Smoke Clears, Seahawks Have Surrealistic Moment Ahead of Them This Sunday

Just like the smoke still lingering over Seattle, the status of Sunday's prime time game between the Seahawks and Patriots remains foggy at the moment. But assuming it is played as scheduled, it will be a surreal moment without the 12s in the stands.

Ty Gonzalez

Fourth Down Call Shows 'Different Mentality' for DK Metcalf, Seahawks Offense

In the past, coach Pete Carroll has been scrutinized for being too conservative on fourth down situations and taking the ball out of Russell Wilson's hands. But on Sunday, he and his staff showed they were willing to adapt philosophically and the aggressiveness paid off in a 13-point Week 1 win.

CorbinSmithNFL

Despite Early Success, TE Greg Olsen Believes Seahawks Have Work to Do Offensively

Despite a strong offensive showing in Atlanta, one of Seattle's newest acquisitions believes their offense still has plenty of room to grow and will need to do a better job of taking pressure off Russell Wilson throughout the regular season.

