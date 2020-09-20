Film Breakdown: Finding Consistency Key for Seahawks DE L.J. Collier

Injured early in his first NFL training camp, L.J. Collier missed the Seahawks entire preseason last August, which set him back tremendously in what proved to be a lost rookie season.

Though the defensive end returned in time for Seattle's second regular season game in Pittsburgh, Collier wrapped up his first year with just three tackles in 11 games. He also was a healthy scratch for both of the team's playoff games, a discouraging situation for a first-round pick.