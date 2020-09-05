Film Breakdown: Seahawks Must Hope Raw, Talented Stephen Sullivan Clears Waivers

Nobody needed the preseason more than Stephen Sullivan. The Seahawks tight end, taken in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, was described as “a project” by general manager John Schneider.

Exhibition football would have likely resulted in the 23-year old Sullivan becoming a preseason darling on a level similar to that of the Kasen Williams heartthrob. Like Williams, Sullivan would have been able to flash pass catching ability that would have led to some dominant performances against lower string talent.