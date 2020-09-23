Motion, Analytics, and Other Ways Brian Schottenheimer's Seahawks Attack Pre-Snap

There’s been much discussion over pre-snap motion amongst the football analytics community. There are obvious advantages when an offense has a man in motion at the snap of the football. Defensive confusion, coverage indicators, alignment changes, and leverage advantage can all be created by motion.

It’s not surprising that plays with pre-snap motion have higher EPA per play than those that do not. However, the data around the subject needs more distinction of types of motion. Here are two scenarios that support this concern: