Steelers Red Zone Offense Has the Pieces for a Comeback

In 2019, the Pittsburgh Steelers' red zone offense ranked dead last in scoring, converting drives into touchdowns inside the 20 yard-line just 35% of the time. The low mark was a drastic change from a league-leading 73% conversion rate the year prior, leaving much to be desired in a year that saw nearly every twist and turn possible.

The Steelers made a handful of changes in the offseason in an attempt to once again find the red zone regularly in 2020. Pittsburgh welcomed the offensive-minded Matt Canada as their new quarterbacks coach, while also adding weapons such as Eric Ebron and Chase Claypool through free agency and the NFL Draft, respectively.