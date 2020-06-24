Thoughts: Antonio Brown Resurfaces as Potential Signing for Ravens, Seahawks

Antonio Brown's name is surfacing once again, as the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens are linked to possibly signing him.

According to NFL Network's Michael Silver, the two teams have had internal conversations about the potential of bringing on the wide receiver. Brown is likely to face a suspension from the league after they finish an investigation on accusations of sexual assault and rape from his former trainer, Britney Taylor. Meaning either team would have to wait before he played in a regular-season game.

"Teams are sniffing around," Silver said. "I would keep an eye on the Seattle Seahawks. Antonio Brown has been doing some offseason workouts with their backup quarterback Geno Smith. They are absolutely interested in having him potentially as a late-season addition... assuming there is a suspension. And the Baltimore Ravens - his cousin Marquise Brown is on that team - they have sniffed around in the past. They are mulling that over too. So internal discussions in both of those organizations. Keep an eye on Seattle and Baltimore."

Noah's Thoughts: You can never rule out Antonio Brown being a pivotal piece to an offense if he's on the field. He spent a week in New England and became Tom Brady's favorite target - so much so that he nearly brought Brown to Tampa Bay.

There's something about starting midseason, though, that leaves concern for impact. Brown is easily one of the best in the league, or at least was, but after a full season out of football and time missed this year after a likely suspension, it's hard to guarantee anything.

When Kareem Hunt returned in Week 8 for the Cleveland Browns last season, he rushed for only 179 yards and two touchdowns. It wasn't a terrible year for playing a compliment role to Nick Chubb, but certainly a downfall from 824 yards and seven scores in 11 weeks the year before.

You can look at Brown as an immediate threat, rightfully so. But the reality is that NFL players don't bounce back as strong the longer they're away from the game. Brown hasn't had any team setting in almost a full year and will spend a lot of the season at home waiting for a suspension to end.

Expect bigger things in next season, but don't look at 2020 as the grand return of AB.

