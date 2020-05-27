Antonio Brown Speculations Begin to Surface Around Seahawks

Antonio Brown continues to workout in a Las Vegas Raiders helmet and Steelers pants, but there's another team who could have their eye on him as a free agent signing.

Brown, who continues to sit on the Commissioner's Exempt List, was tied to the Seattle Seahawks during a recent ESPN 710 article. NFL Insider John Clayton wrote that according to sources, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson would "love" to add Brown to their roster.

Clayton also brings up the friendship between Wilson's backup Geno Smith and Brown. Brown posted a picture through his snapchat story on Memorial Day of he and Smith with members of the military. The two have also been working out at AB's 84/7 Fitness Center.

Clayton said nothing should be taken overly serious right now. The Seahawks are not a team that will make this splash signing during the summer, but rather wait until July or August before pursuing Brown.

"Don’t expect anything soon in regards to Brown," he wrote. "While it is an option down the road, deals like that are something John Schneider waits on, as he likes to leave extra cap room for moves in the summer and during the season. And let’s not go overboard on the Antonio Brown option. He won’t be signed this month, and the Seahawks wouldn’t sign him next month. Don’t let it be a topic like trade talk years ago with the Cleveland Browns or the Seahawks drafting Josh Allen. Those things weren’t happening. If the Seahawks would do something with Brown, it would be in late July or August."

Brown is still under investigation by the NFL for allegations involving sexual assault towards his former trainer Britany Taylor.

