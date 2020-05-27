AllSteelers
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Antonio Brown Speculations Begin to Surface Around Seahawks

Noah Strackbein

Antonio Brown continues to workout in a Las Vegas Raiders helmet and Steelers pants, but there's another team who could have their eye on him as a free agent signing. 

Brown, who continues to sit on the Commissioner's Exempt List, was tied to the Seattle Seahawks during a recent ESPN 710 article. NFL Insider John Clayton wrote that according to sources, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson would "love" to add Brown to their roster. 

Clayton also brings up the friendship between Wilson's backup Geno Smith and Brown. Brown posted a picture through his snapchat story on Memorial Day of he and Smith with members of the military. The two have also been working out at AB's 84/7 Fitness Center.

Clayton said nothing should be taken overly serious right now. The Seahawks are not a team that will make this splash signing during the summer, but rather wait until July or August before pursuing Brown. 

"Don’t expect anything soon in regards to Brown," he wrote. "While it is an option down the road, deals like that are something John Schneider waits on, as he likes to leave extra cap room for moves in the summer and during the season. And let’s not go overboard on the Antonio Brown option. He won’t be signed this month, and the Seahawks wouldn’t sign him next month. Don’t let it be a topic like trade talk years ago with the Cleveland Browns or the Seahawks drafting Josh Allen. Those things weren’t happening. If the Seahawks would do something with Brown, it would be in late July or August."

Brown is still under investigation by the NFL for allegations involving sexual assault towards his former trainer Britany Taylor. 

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer at AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Minkah Fitzpatrick Open to Moving to Prevent Gameplanning Against Him

The last Steelers' safety to become an All-Pro played all over the field.

Noah Strackbein

'I Expect Him to Be Ben Roethlisberger': Minkah Fitzpatrick Optimistic About First Season With Ben

The defense's new quarterback is ready to play his first Steelers game with Ben Roethlisberger.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Likes Idea of Adopted Rooney Rule, Knows There's More Work Ahead

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin agrees the changes to the Rooney Rule were needed, but the system isn't fixed yet.

Noah Strackbein

State of the AFC North: Burrow, Bengals Ready for Growing Pains

Get an inside look at the Cincinnati Bengals thanks to an interview with James Rapien.

Donnie Druin

Alejandro Villanueva Reflects on Time as U.S. Army Ranger

From Army Ranger to Pittsburgh Steelers tackle, Alejandro Villanueva has plenty to commemorate this Memorial Day.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Want Carlos Davis Ready for More Than Defensive Tackle

The Pittsburgh Steelers are asking their seventh-round pick to expand his position in the NFL.

Noah Strackbein

Around The 412: Big Ben's Revenge Ft. Joey Mulinaro

Join Around The 412 and Barstool Sports' Joey Mulinaro as they discuss the Steelers' upcoming season.

Around The 412

Minkah Fitzpatrick Digs Deeper Into Top 100 Snub: 'There's Always People That Are Going to Have That Type of Opinion'

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick goes more in-depth into what 'fueled' him to tweet back at Pete Prisco.

Noah Strackbein

by

Dreegking

Minkah Fitzpatrick Isn't Happy With Top 100 Snub

It appears no one agrees that Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick should've missed CBS Sports' top 100 list.

Noah Strackbein

Around The 412: LIVE With Joey Mulinaro

Join one of the internet's funniest impressionists, who just so happens to talk Steelers as well.

Around The 412