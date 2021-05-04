Ravens Paid Big to Downgrade at Offensive Line

The Baltimore Ravens could've waited but instead chose to give Alejandro Villanueva a job he isn't built for.

PITTSBURGH -- The Baltimore Ravens did themselves no favors on the offensive line after giving former Pittsburgh Steelers left tackle Alejandro Villanueva a two-year contract.

Big Al is headed to Baltimore on a two-year, $14 million with $8 million guaranteed. The 32-year-old was linked to the Jacksonville Jaguars and a potential return to the Steelers but ultimately ended up staying in the AFC North.

Which is fine if you're the Steelers. Villanueva isn't hiding a downward slide in production as he moves closer to retirement. The 2017-2018 Pro Bowler became a known liability in run blocking - the bread and butter of the Ravens offense.

The Ravens made the decision to trade Orlando Brown to the Kansas City Chiefs after Brown asked to be moved to the left side of the line. Brown replaced Ronnie Stanley after Stanley's season ended with a broken leg. He's still uncertain to be ready by the start of the 2021 season.

Villanueva is also played 96 games at left tackle. In six years as the starter for the Steelers, he's never switched to the right side.

The move doesn't benefit the Ravens for a number of reasons. First, Villanueva has struggled in run blocking. Baltimore is known for being a run-first team. Lamar Jackson certainly has a better arm than any running back, but his production on the field certainly leans more towards his efforts on the ground than through the air.

Adding a tackle that isn't built for your offensive approach never makes sense. In this circumstance, it makes zero sense. Especially if they expect an eight-year vet to move to the opposite side of the line and be equally as productive.

Second, $14 million to replace Brown for two years is a downgrade. Villanueva's market was expected to be lower than thought in March. It was, but still too high for a team that just shipped their 25-year-old Pro Bowler.

If the Ravens thought they'd need a left tackle this season and possibly longer, Brown made sense. He was headed into the final year of his rookie deal. Baltimore could have picked up his fifth-year option and made a decision next offseason. For right now, though, he's a much better option as a starter.

It's hard to say Brown's value would decrease much next year. Receiving a late-first-round pick wouldn't be too difficult, especially if Brown added a third-consecutive Pro Bowl to his resume. Instead, they decided to move on early.

Maybe the Steelers didn't want Villanueva to stay in the division, but the move benefits Pittsburgh as much as anyone. Alex Highsmith has the opportunity to take advantage of an old teammate twice a year. If T.J. Watt lines up across from him, Steelers fans might pass out from excitement.

The Ravens just put a lot of weight on the shoulders of an aging veteran. Too much weight.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.