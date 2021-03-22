3 Cornerbacks Steelers Can Replace Steven Nelson With

The Pittsburgh Steelers now need a starting cornerback but could find one in free agency and the NFL Draft.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are saving themselves $8.5 million and moving on from cornerback Steven Nelson.

A shocking move, the Steelers decided to allow Nelson to seek a trade. If he's unable to find one, they'll release him, saving themselves much-needed salary cap space but removing a starting cornerback from their roster.

So, what do they do to replace him? The Steelers have already lost Mike Hilton but saved their loss by re-signing Cameron Sutton. Now, the only backup with playing time is Justin Layne - who's never started an NFL game before.

Or, they can look at outside options. The NFL Draft and free agency leave the Steelers with choices, and if they're looking to keep the same level (or increase it) of productivity, they'll put these names at the top of their list.

Ifeatu Melifonwu

The Steelers want to replace Nelson without breaking the bank or ruining their draft plans. So, as appealing as a first-round pick is, they could wait it out and find a decent option later in the draft.

Melifonwu certainly helped himself by running a 4.4 40-yard dash and pumping out 16 bench reps at his pro day. It didn't move him into the opening round, but it showed he's got the physical traits to impress some NFL scouts.

The Syracuse product should be available for the Steelers in the second round and could be the perfect option to play opposite of Haden in 2021.

Jaycee Horn

Horn has been linked to the Steelers since the second they approved Nelson's ability to seek a trade. The South Carolina defensive back has first-round ability and will probably be sitting on the board when the 24th pick rolls around.

If the Steelers believe cornerback is more important than an offensive lineman or running back, Horn is as good of a pick as they can make. He's likely an instant starter and won't miss a beat replacing Nelson.

Brian Poole

Here comes free agency and a little bit of a twist. Maybe, the Steelers know Sutton can play both the inside and outside, and want to throw their hat in the ring for a slot corner coming off a shoulder injury that should lower his market value.

Poole is still waiting around for a team to sign him. While Hilton went for $24 million, it's not suggesting Poole will do the same. And the longer he waits on the open market, the less of a paycheck he's going to cash.

The Steelers can move Sutton to the outside and let Poole head to Pittsburgh on a lower deal to play slot. His seven passes defended, one sack and 44 tackles in nine games last season leaves reason to believe he can bounce back.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.