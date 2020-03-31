2020 NFL Draft: Jonathan Taylor Predicted to Slide to the Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- If the Steelers are going to fill the remaining needs of their team during the 2020 NFL Draft, they'll likely start with offensive depth. Despite not needing a starting running back, wide receiver or quarterback, not having quality backups is a role that proved lethal in 2019.

While adding a backup QB with their first pick doesn't seem logical, finding a compliment at the running back position does. James Conner missed six games last season with a variety of injuries, leaving Jaylen Samuels, Benny Snell Jr. and Kerrith Whyte to handle the workload of an already bruised up offense.

It wasn't ideal. In fact, there were times it left the Steelers struggling to find any answers on offense.

So, finding another runner to work alongside Conner is an option plenty expect the Steelers to utilize. Including Sports Illustrated's Shawn Childs, who has Wisconsin back Jonathan Taylor falling to the Steelers with the 49th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Childs' Breakdown:

Taylor comes to the NFL with an edge in size (5’10” and 225 lbs.) and speed (4.39 forty yard dash). His game is built of running up the middle in tight quarters. I see a better version of Jordan Howard while needing to develop as a pass-catcher. Taylor has the vision and quickness to turn a relatively small run into a big gainer. His speed also allows him to make plays on the outside.

Over three seasons at Wisconsin, he gained 6,174 rushing yards with 555 touchdowns and 42 catches on 968 touches. Taylor had success each year on the ground (2017 – 299/1977/13, 2018 – 307/2194/16, and 2019 – 320/2003/21) while flashing at times in the passing game (26/252/5) last season.

His one strike is his battle with fumbles in his career while showing more fight at the end of inside runs when facing early contact.

Pittsburgh doesn't have a dyer need for an every down back. What they do have is a need for security. Adding a player like Taylor allows them to keep Conner's reps down and his health up.

The NFL has evolved into a two-back game, and the Steelers could enter the season with that and some. There won't be any less work for Snell, but instead a more fitting role as a power back.

As for Jaylen Samuels, utilizing him for his pass-catching ability isn't out the window. Still, having Taylor, Conner and Snell could leave the backfield too crowded for his return.

For all Steelers news and updates, stay connected with AllSteelers and join the community page to get involved.