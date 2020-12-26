Steelers Backfield is Benny Snell's, or at Least it Should Be

The Pittsburgh Steelers admit they found a groove in the run game. Now, it's time to keep it moving.

PITTSBURGH -- There's a benefit to running the football the Pittsburgh Steelers have utilized very few times this season. Behind an offensive line that has stretched its weaknesses and a backfield on the verge of forgetting the feeling of a 100-yard game, the time to explore other options is upon them.

As James Conner missed Week 15 with a quad injury, second-year back Benny Snell Jr. took the reigns. It was the third time this season Snell received more than 10 carries in a ball game and the third time he's surpassed the 50-yard mark.

Snell's 18 carriers for 84 yards and a touchdown were enlightening to the Steelers' offense. For the first time since Pittsburgh traveled to Jacksonville, a running back exceeded the 80-yard mark in a game.

"Benny [Snell] brought a nice energy and nice physicality, got us some tough yards when we needed it, also made some guys miss and got to the outside. It was nice to have that," quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said Wednesday. "I'm not sure what James [Conner] 's status is, but I know when he comes back, he will be excited and chomping at the bit. We have a handful of capable guys who really can help us win, but we all need to put it together at the same time."

But the Steelers backfield hasn't been capable of helping the team win. Since Week 7, Pittsburgh's group of runners, led by Conner, have failed to reach the 100-yard mark on the ground. And over that time, the team has drastically turned to Roethlisberger's arm as their saving grace.

Over the nine-game span, Roethlisberger has attempted 43.7 passes per game for the Steelers, completing only three games with less than 40 pass attempts.

Roethlisberger is 38-years-old and coming off elbow surgery, though. As little of a deal as he'd like to make it, there's major concern revolving around the consistency of a player 17-years into the league that has to carry a team with his recovering arm.

"I guess you'll just feel fatigued. You'll feel that you can't make the throw or something," Roethlisberger said about hitting a wall as an older veteran. "I don't know. I guess that's the best answer I can give you is you'll feel it. I haven't felt that yet, so I guess that's a positive as well."

The truth, though, is that Roethlisberger's performance in Week 15 was the Steelers' most alarming concern. The quarterback threw for just 170 yards, a touchdown and an interception. On numerous occasions, there were throws being missed, including a fourth down play during Pittsburgh's final offensive drive.

"When you play like poo, you should get talked about like that," Roethlisberger said on recent criticism. "I need to play better. If I'm not giving them a reason to talk good, then I'm giving them a reason to talk badly. That's all on me. I need to play better."

So, it's time for the Steelers to find Roethlisberger help. And the best way to do so is by adding a stronger running game. Unfortunately, that means less Conner and more Snell.

"I saw it coming a little bit of the week practice, saw it coming because Benny Snell is a competitor," offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner said about Snell's performance. "He didn't want to be denied. He brought a lot of energy and juice to that game, and I felt like we were more consistent running the ball."

Snell has played just 26% of the Steelers' offensive snaps this season. He's found the endzone four times, just once less than Conner, and is currently the hot hand in the backfield.

"You have to admit, Benny [Snell] was an awesome element of play for us in the last game where we didn't have a lot of awesome elements of play," Tomlin said on Snell's Week 15 performance. "His efforts were appreciated, so I'm sure he will have an opportunity to be impactful in this one regardless of James [Conner] 's availability."

Tomlin said the team would "ponder the possibilities" of Snell taking over as the lead back moving forward, but really, what would be the use for him not to?

"[Snell] has done a good job with ball security. He is a fighter. He's got pretty good contact balance. He usually falls forward," Fichtner said. I know it means an awful lot to him. I say that because I see him. I see the time and the effort and the things he does to be a professional. I'm excited with him right now."

Fichtner admitted Snell could be a "bell cow" runner in the NFL when given the opportunity, which has been proven in limited exposure.

The Steelers have nothing to lose at this point. There's not much further to drop than second-worst in the NFL, and for a team who plans on turning this season around before the playoffs, changing things up at running back is the least risky move they can make.

"When we can hit situational football at 100 percent, then you are going to be more times than not winning games," Fichtner said. "Situationally is where the run game has to really keep coming whether it is red zone, whether it is short yardage, whether it is goal line, that type of thing."

Snell brought situational football to the Steelers in Week 15. Might as well see if he can do it again in Week 16.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.