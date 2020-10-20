Tomlin Takeaways: Expect Steelers to Make Change at Punter

PITTSBURGH -- Five Pittsburgh Steelers' wins, five Tomlin Tuesdays.

The Steelers stay undefeated, moving to 5-0 with a blowout 38-7 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 6. Now, they head to Tennessee to take on the also unbeaten Titans in Nashville.

The Derrick Henry-led Titans forced a reschedule in Week 4 after they became the first NFL team with a COVID-19 outbreak. At the time, the 3-0 teams were set to meet with much smaller expectations between the two. Now, this matchup will decide who takes the first lead in the AFC.

Tomlin talked about plenty involving Week 6 and Week 7. The Titans pose a much bigger threat than the Browns. So, the head coach didn't spend too much time dreading on the win and instead, focused on what's to come.

Let's dive in.

Robert Spillane

Tomlin can't see past lunch, but he does see Robert Spillane taking the field as the Steelers' starting linebacker on Sunday.

Spillane took the field for Devin Bush in Week 5 and played well. He finished with six tackles, including an eye-opening hit on Browns tight end Austin Hooper.

"We've got a great deal of confidence in Robert, and we'll largely go with him in the replacement of Devin," Tomlin said. "Through game planning we will look at options in terms of dividing the labor, but Robert will be the primary man responsible for replacing Devin. We're excited about watching him play and play to the standard of our expectations."

Tomlin didn't reveal if Spillane will continue to wear the green dot helmet for the Steelers. He took over play-calling for Bush in Week 5 but won't see as high of a snap count in Week 6. Therefore, it could be Vince Williams or T.J. Watt calling plays.

"We still have heavy game planning to do," Tomlin said. "We'll hammer out some of those details, like who is carrying the green dot and the division of labor. I doubt Robert Spillane will be playing all of the defensive snaps. It will probably be a combination of people to replace Devin Bush.

"We are comfortable in the capabilities of all the men, and there will be no excuses for the performance of those who occupy the role."

It'll be a mix of Spillane, Ulysees Gilbert and Marcus Allen filling the role of Bush. Spillane will take the majority of the workload, but expect to see Gilbert, and maybe Allen, playing defensive snaps on Sunday.

Derrick Henry

"This is like Bud Dupree running the football." Tomlin praised Derrick Henry in a way only he can. And he was spot on.

"There are people that are intimidated by [Derrick Henry]. There are tangible things to be intimidated by," Tomlin said." "... This guy gets into your secondary. It's like trying to tackle a guy like Bud, except he is faster, obviously, than Bud. You can see DBs having issues with that. Hopefully, we minimize the amount of time our guys are in those circumstances, and hopefully, when our guys are in those circumstances, they do what they have to do. They do what the job requires them to do."

Henry has taken over the NFL's rushing list this season, gaining 588 yards and six touchdowns through five games. His monster 94-yard touchdown against the Houston Texans in Week 6, only added more worry to his opponents and another challenge to plan against for the Steelers.

"[Derrick Henry] 's just got sprinter speed to go with some of the other unique attributes that we discussed," Tomlin said. "You see it. You see everybody's secondary over the course of the last couple of years chasing this guy and very few people closing the distance. Despite his size, when he gets in open space, you've got real home run hitter issues when he gets in your secondary."

The Steelers expect a full workload for Henry, no matter how the game is going. He averages 24.6 rushes per game, has exceeded the 100-yard clip three of his five games, and Tomlin expects the Titans to give him plenty of opportunities on Sunday.

"This is a guy who averages about 25 carries a game," Tomlins said. "Regardless of how the game is going, you better be prepared to answer that element of the challenge over the course of the game. He wears you down. He's capable, and they're capable of winning by attrition."

Ryan Tannehill

The Titans' success has come through Derrick Henry, but quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been no weak spot to Tennessee's offense. He's thrown for 1,368 yards and 13 touchdowns to two interceptions through five games this season.

"This guy's making great decisions," Tomlin said. "He's taking care of the ball. He's spreading the ball around to a variety of eligibles. He's utilizing his athleticism and mobility whether it's by design or impromptu very well and very prudently. They're utilizing it very prudently."

The Steelers' gameplan will revolve heavily around Henry. Priority one all season has been stopping the run to make opponents one-dimensional. Although that won't change this week, the Steelers will focus on making Tannehill less efficient.

"He's not holding the ball. This guy has been sacked 6 or 7 times on the course of the season. He's making good and fast decisions," Tomlin continued. "He is spreading the ball around to a variety of people. Couple that with their ability to possess the ball and ability to stay on schedule through the running game, he and they are very difficult to minimize."

The Steelers lead the NFL in sacks. The Titans just lost their left tackle Taylor Lewan to an ACL injury. If Pittsburgh plays their cards right, they could remove the passing game before the running game. They'll need to spend time on Tannehill this week, though.

Expect a Punting Change

The Steelers rank third-last in the NFL for punting average with 43 yards per punt. That's just above the New Orleans Saints (41.8 yards per punt) and Atlanta Falcons (41 yards per punt).

Pittsburgh is scheduled to bring in former punter Jordan Berry for a visit, according to multiple reports. Berry was cut from the Steelers at the end of training camp as the team brought in Dustin Colquitt.

Tomlin didn't sound too sure the Steelers wouldn't make a move at punter this week. Colquitt has been an utter disaster, whether it's his age or a new environment, but it does appear it's time for a move to be made.

"We've got to get better in that area," Tomlin said, "and we're willing to do whatever is required in an effort to do so."

The Steelers have Corliss Waitman on the practice squad as well. It's a bit strange to keep an undrafted rookie punter hanging around all season, which leaves some belief he could be in the mix for taking over on the active roster.

But whether it's Berry or Waitman, don't expect Colquitt's time in Pittsburgh to last much longer.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.