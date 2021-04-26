Steelers Ideal Start to 2021 NFL Draft

If everything goes as planned, this is the Pittsburgh Steelers' best NFL Draft results.

PITTSBURGH -- What's the perfect scenario for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2021 NFL Draft? Well, with so many needs still left to fill, it's hard to say what the best complete draft is, but the first three rounds are pretty easy to tell.

We'll start with listing their needs. The Steelers have to draft a running back, left tackle, center and tight end. Those are a must. From there, cornerback, inside linebacker, edge rusher and safety should be on their big board with hopes of filling roles at some point in the draft.

If it all went perfectly, the Steelers start off with the draft's best runner. Najee Harris, Alabama's star running back, could slide to pick 24 and add himself to the Steelers' offense. A compliment for Ben Roethlisberger and the first franchise runner since Le'Veon Bell would be the best way to start the NFL Draft.

Other options: Travis Etienne (RB, Clemson)

In the second round, the Steelers approach a left tackle. Right now, relying on either Zach Banner or Chuks Okorafor on the left side is dangerous, and even if Pittsburgh wants to go young on the offensive line, protecting your Hall of Fame quarterback's blindside with a former right tackle isn't ideal for any team.

In a perfect world, the Steelers would find themselves with a first-round talent in the second round. Somehow, a name like Sam Cosmi slides to the 55th pick, or lower options like Spencer Brown or Liam Eichenberg are available.

Other options: Alex Leatherwood (OT, Alabama), Jalen Mayfield (OT, Michigan), Dillon Radunz (LT, North Dakota St)

And finally, the third round. The Steelers filled running back and left tackle to this point, leaving center and tight end as their most-needed positions in the third. Maybe a cornerback could slide that benefits this team right away, but the Steelers are pretty hit-or-miss (mostly miss) in developing corners and could look at James Pierre as their go-to this season.

Ideally, Landon Dickerson slides to the third round, and the Steelers are able to draft a first-round talent in the third round. And maybe, Dickerson's medical issues help him slide further than many expect to come this weekend. But maybe not.

They could stay home and draft Pittsburgh's Jimmy Morrissey or Josh Myers, and if it works out, they'll have the opportunity to. None are really expected to be starters in year one but could compete with B.J. Finney and J.C. Hassenauer - and that's all the Steelers are looking for.

Round three finishes off the offensive line and allows the rest of the draft to focus on depth.

Other options: David Moore (OC, Grambling St), Elijah Molden (CB, Washington), Tommy Tremble (TE, Notre Dame)

"Extra, extra, AllSteelers adds a fourth-round pick to their perfect draft."

So far, the Steelers have filled running back, left tackle and center with their first three picks in the NFL Draft. Perfect, stack the help for Big Ben and hope the offensive problems are fixed for his final run.

It's not done yet, though. The Steelers have one more pressing need on offense that can be fixed in the fourth round.

With their fourth pick, Pittsburgh selects Tommy Tremble, tight end out of Notre Dame. Not only is Tremble a superstar in the making, but he's a big-bodied, 6'4, 250-pound tight end who can catch and block.

Replacing Vance McDonald is a priority but finding someone who can block behind Eric Ebron is a must. The Steelers cannot go into the season relying on Zach Gentry to come out of nowhere, and Tremble is a steal this late in the draft.

Other options: Elijah Molden (CB, Washington), Trey Sermon (RB, Ohio State)

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.