5 Free Agency Landing Spots for Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster

JuJu Smith-Schuster is likely hitting the open market this offseason, and the former Pittsburgh Steelers' first-round pick will have options.

PITTSBURGH -- We're 215 days away from the next football game, leaving just enough time to figure out the Pittsburgh Steelers' offseason.

We'll start with the biggest name that's likely on his way out of the Steelers' locker room. JuJu Smith-Schuster might bleed black and gold, and the city of Pittsburgh might love him, but the business of the NFL is a tricky task to figure out, and it'll send the wide receiver somewhere new.

Even Smith-Schuster realizes his time is done. In recent weeks, he's mentioned new teams while playing with fans on different video games. An insight into who he's considering? Maybe. And, truthfully, he's not far off on his best options for next season.

These five teams sit at the top of the list for potential Smith-Schuster destination. Sorry Steelers fans, but none of them are located in Pittsburgh.

Los Angeles Chargers

The LA Chargers need an offense around Justin Herbert. The Rookie of the Year is only getting started and quickly proved he's capable of putting up mind-boggling stats in the NFL.

Now, it's time to stack his weapons. They'll have an estimated $33 million available this offseason, according to Sportrac. While finding offensive line help and developing the defense will be a high priority, finding a splash signing is also top of the list.

Smith-Schuster brings a veteran presence to a young team while only being 24-years-old. The Chargers can add a reliable pair of hands that can play across the field, giving Herbert the WR1 he needs in year two.

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts need to find a quarterback, but adding a wide receiver beforehand isn't a bad idea. Smith-Shuster joining TY Hilton and company keeps this receiving core young and talented for whoever's throwing the ball next season.

The Colts have a ton of open cap space this offseason and don't really need a ton of help throughout their team. So, they'll spend free agency stacking up on weapons for both sides of the ball.

Hilton, Smith-Schuster and Michael Pittman Jr. are a dangerous trio to hand to a new franchise quarterback. Maybe a downgrade from playing with Ben Roethlisberger, but money will probably help ease that pain.

Chicago Bears

Mitch Trubisky. No, Mitch Trubisky. Who knows what the Bears quarterback situation will be in 2021. But if fixing the offense is a priority for Chicago, they'll consider adding another wide receiver to take pressure off their stumbling group.

This could worry Steelers fans. No one wants to see Smith-Schuster end up like Allen Robinson, having more attention on social media for being stuck on a terrible team than playing well.

If they can figure out who's throwing the football, signing a top tier wide receiver is exactly what they need. Smith-Schuster's versatility allows him to fill in wherever they need him and will make life for Robinson and the rest of the receivers much easier.

Green Bay Packers

If you're going to lose out on another year with Big Ben, moving on to Aaron Rodgers isn't a bad replacement. The 2021 League MVP would turn Smith-Schuster into one of the best and would love his ability to play anywhere on the field.

The Packers' receiving core isn't as rough as it used to be, but Rodgers deserves another talent better than middle tier. Smith-Schuster and Devante Adams together is a dangerous duo, and Rodgers, and Smith-Schuster, know that.

Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins didn't seem like an option until recently. But the more you started thinking about it, the more it made sense.

What a young quarterback like Tua Tagovailoa needs is as many reliable hands as possible. Put Smith-Schuster in the slot and give him someone to throw to over the middle, and the Dolphins young quarterback becomes much more comfortable in the pocket.

On top of that, the Dolphins have over $30 million available this offseason and they'd likely spend a lot of that on boosting the offense. A name like Smith-Schuster starts sniffing around, knowing how big a brand can become in a city like Miami, and it begins to sound like a pretty good match.

