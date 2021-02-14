4 Things the Steelers Would LOVE to Happen This Offseason

Like everyone else, the Pittsburgh Steelers are hunting for the perfect offseason in 2021.

PITTSBURGH -- Whether you're spending Valentine's Day with a loved one or with yourself, there's a part of everyone that's focused on the same thing this weekend - the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers' offseason is finally starting to take shape. Vance McDonald and Maurkice Pouncey have moved on from their NFL career, Ben Roethlisberger is beginning to really think about his future and free agency is getting closer by the day.

Like the rest of us, the Steelers have a wishlist they're hoping comes true this offseason. And like all of their fanbase, they'll spend Valentine's Day thinking of whether or not that list will come true.

So, what are they hoping for? Well, it starts with these four moves they'd love to find themselves making in 2021.

Ben Roethlisberger Returns Under Budget

Roethlisberger can come back for another season and save the Steelers somewhere in the neighborhood of $14 million in cap space if they renegotiate his contract. The quarterback has lost his offensive coordinator and All-Pro center, but he has to know this team is still built for a playoff run.

For the Steelers, they'd want nothing more than to sit down with their quarterback and save as much money as possible while convincing him to return for another season.

Their perfect situation is saving $14 million and getting a Hall of Famer back for one last run.

A Center Slides to Pick No. 24

The Steelers could look in free agency for a center, but there are options in the NFL Draft. A first-round offensive lineman should be expected to start as a rookie and adds to a future with Kevin Dotson, Zach Banner and company.

If the Steelers could sit around at the 24th pick and have a high-quality player drop to them at the end of the first round, they'll be set.

This saves them money, lets them build without having to think about this down the line and gives a rookie center a year with a quarterback like Roethlisberger.

That's a pretty good way to start an NFL career.

A Running Back Falls Into Their Lap

The Steelers aren't going to find a running back in free agency that's cheaper than James Conner would be and a better option. They also aren't using a first-round pick on a running back with offensive line issues to deal with.

So, they'll sit around and wait for one to fall into place during the NFL Draft. Donnie Druin predicted that'd be in the fourth round with a name like Chuba Hubbard, which might be the perfect scenario for the Steelers.

The Defense Stays In Tact

The Steelers don't want to start digging into cap casualties to try and create money this offseason. Right now, names like Joe Haden and Vince Williams seem to be at the top of the "might cut" list in Pittsburgh.

If the Steelers can pull it off, they'd love to only lose Bud Dupree and a few smaller pieces like Robert Spillane and Cameron Sutton this offseason. Tough to replace, yes, but certainly much less damaging than a starting cornerback.

Best case scenario, the Steelers starting defense looks exactly like it did in 2020, with Devin Bush returning and Alex Highsmith filling in opposite of T.J. Watt.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.