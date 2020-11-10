Steelers Continue to Have Luxury of Learning From Victory

Ancient football wisdom believes that you learn more from your losses than your victories. The Pittsburgh Steelers moved to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history following a 24-19 defeat over the Dallas Cowboys, in a game many expected the Steelers to handle with ease.

Steelers defensive back Joe Haden is here for the modernized version of said wisdom.

In typical "style points don't matter" Mike Tomlin football, the Steelers remain undefeated on the season despite taking the unconventional route to victory. Sunday marked the fifth win of the season by seven or less points by Pittsburgh.

"It's not without its trials today, obviously," said Tomlin, following the win on Sunday. "Some of it was created by us. We've gotta give the Cowboys a lot of credit man, they really came to play, in all three phases. They were beating us to the punch ... They were on it, we were not."

Despite being heavy underdogs, a Garrett Gilbert-led Dallas team appeared to be the better of the two teams through a majority of the game, as Pittsburgh couldn't gather momentum on either side of the ball until late. Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick's efforts as of late have been instrumental in Pittsburgh's ability to win games, as he proved to be pivotal once again with the Cowboys ready to extend their lead in the fourth quarter.

When asked how the Steelers are able to persevere in close games, Fitzpatrick pointed to the team's preparation.

"I would say it's our passion for the game. Our preparation for the game. We go through situations in practice," said Fitzpatrick. "We go through situations like this with film. We prepare for these moments. In these moments, it boils down to execution. We go out there and execute."

As the Steelers prepare to host the Cincinnati Bengals, they'll do so without a blemish on their record. However, the team's Houdini-like escape from AT & T Stadium should serve as a wake-up call for Pittsburgh.

No, the sky isn't close to falling for the black and gold. Despite poor play last week, the Steelers remain the better (and superior) team to the Cowboys.

Yet Pittsburgh remains far from the team they aspire to be, although that isn't necessarily a bad thing. Too often, teams around the league peak too early in the season, playing their best football prior to when it's required in the playoffs.

Slow starts on the offensive side of the ball have occurred too often for Pittsburgh's liking, while a defense that's widely considered to be the best of the business has not dressed the part for a good portion of games.

The Steelers keep winning, however, earning the luxury of close-game lessons with a doughnut in the loss column. Steeler tight end Eric Ebron believes the team is built to fight through the weekly adversity Pittsburgh has come across.

"I can tell you we're 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. And, every time we face adversity, we fight," said Ebron.

"Honestly, that's the only thing I can tell you. I don't give up. I try to pump so much energy into this team and I feel like it works. In the end man, I wouldn't bet against us."

Questions, especially after a less than ideal performance against an inferior opponent, continue to arise surrounding the Steelers. Is a path to the Super Bowl likely? What would a potential match-up with Kansas City look like? Would a rematch in the playoffs benefit either Tennessee or Baltimore?

In their current form, it's hard to judge Pittsburgh for what they're worth. Some believe the Steelers may not be able to keep up with Patrick Mahomes and company, considering their most recent showing in Dallas.

Yet the conversation seems to change by the week, and s we draw closer to the conclusion of the season, those talking points will become more regular as we gain a better idea of the playoff picture. However, the Steelers will only focus on the immediate road ahead.

The third quarter of Pittsburgh's schedule features three of their four contests being played at Heinz Field. Aside from a Thanksgiving date with Baltimore, Pittsburgh's upcoming opponents (Cincinnati, Jacksonville, Washington) have a combined average winning percentage of .229%.

Case in point, the Steelers are very nicely set to handle business in the next four weeks despite a few close calls previously.

Yet in the NFL, close doesn't cut it. Pittsburgh is 8-0, and should they have their say in the future, they'll continue to learn their lessons from victories.

Donnie Druin is a Staff Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.