Two Goods and a Bad: Steelers Don't Seem to be Trying to Solve Offensive Issues

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are 11-2 in what feels like the beginning of the world's downfall.

Fans, coaches and players alike have hit a breaking point with their beloved team. In a three-week span, the energy in Pittsburgh has gone from "Super Bowl contender" to might not make the postseason - even if it's a little dramatic.

It wasn't pretty, and because of it, we're switching things up again. For the second time in three weeks, the Steelers have put themselves in the 'Two Bads and a Good' category of postgame reflection, leaving major concerns about the final stretch of games that lie ahead.

Defense is Injuries, Not Performance - Good

It's the small victories when you lose back-to-back games and relinquish your dominance as the AFC's top contender. This week, that small victory is that the defense is still good, they're just beat up.

The NFL has used the Steelers as a rag doll this season, making them the example for COVID-19 - when they didn't have an outbreak - and somehow finding a way to lock in a team with no Bye Week for three games in 12 days.

Now, the Steelers are paying the consequences. They've lost four starting linebackers, a starting cornerback, and a few times throughout Week 14, were left with a key piece having to step off the field.

Well, Pittsburgh was lucky enough to walk away from Buffalo without any added injuries to their defense. Hopefully, they'll get Joe Haden and Vince Williams back moving forward and can take their first "normal" week in a month as a move in the right direction.

A lot of their struggles are their own fault, but not all of them. Leaving Week 14 without any added concerns on defense is positive.

Offense Has Given Up - Bad

Diontae Johnson got benched for dropping passes, and by the time he came back in, the Steelers were down double-digit points. But instead of using the offense's most dangerous weapon to gain momentum, they tossed him a few screen passes and slowly tried to move the ball down the field.

It's hard to decide if the Steelers know what a long ball is and still think Mason Rudolph is running the offense or if Randy Fichtner truly doesn't believe in this team.

Either way, it's long overdue for him to stop controlling this unit.

The Steelers went 11-0 behind Ben Roethlisberger "drawing plays in the dirt." Since then, they've fallen twice in the last three weeks, have completely lost their running game and, even in pressing moments, are throwing seven-yard passes trying to mount a comeback.

Handing the ball off to Jaylen Samuels with 51 seconds remaining in the first half was a clear sign that this offense gave up. Coming out in the second half and virtually removing James Conner from the gameplan was the nail in the coffin.

At some point, Roethlisberger or Matt Canada need to take over this offense. If they don't, it's only going to get worse from here.

The Steelers Have Abandoned the Run Game - Bad

James Conner ran the ball 10 times in his first game in three weeks. The Steelers' biggest concern offensively has been their inability to run the football.

The last time Conner was on the field before testing positive for COVID-19, he ran for 89 yards in 13 carries. It wasn't 100-yards like they're hoping for, but it was close enough to believe there's some hope he can help the situation.

Apparently, the Steelers gameplan didn't feel the same way. Conner finished the night with 10 rushes for 18 yards, playing just 23 snaps in Week 14.

Why, though?

"We didn't possess the ball enough," head coach Mike Tomlin said. "There was a scarcity of snaps, and when you have that, you're going to have questions about distribution of the ball and who gets it and establishing the run and all of those things."

Playing from behind doesn't help any situation, especially on the ground, but this game wasn't out of reach enough to abandon the run game.

The Steelers need to find some light at the end of the tunnel with this backfield and Conner is their best bet. Sitting him in his first game back wasn't the move best suited for a win, and they're 2.7 yards per carry is a testament to how little it helped the team.

It's time to either say, "we're throwing it every time, and you need to try and stop us," and adding more options to the passing game. Or, do anything possible to get this backfield moving. Because if not, the offense is only going to get worse.

