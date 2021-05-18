Steelers Have Two Types of Options if Interested in a Free Agent Edge Rusher

The Pittsburgh Steelers were reportedly in the market for Ryan Kerrigan and have other edge rusher options available in free agency.

If the Pittsburgh Steelers are serious about signing an experienced edge rusher, this is now the time.

Prior to Ryan Kerrigan signing with the Philadelphia Eagles, the Steelers' free agent market was quiet. The team currently carries $6.5 million in cap space, but you'd expect that money to be put aside for any training camp additions the team believes they need later in the summer.

Apparently, though, the team was shopping. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Steelers had interest in the former Washington Football Team edge rusher, which could mean they have interest in other veteran free agents.

Right now, the Steelers' depth chart on the outside will hold T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith as their starters, with Cassius Marsh and sixth-round pick Quincy Roche providing relief.

Pittsburgh can look at two tiers of players when searching for another addition to the outside linebacker room. They can make calls to vets with proven experience, who would step into a starting role on some teams and provide top-quality depth to others (such as the Steelers), or they can look at players who know the system.

Justin Houston and Melvin Ingram should be the first two that come to mind. Both are in their thirties with plenty of experience in the NFL, who still tend to contribute well on the field.

Last season, Houston recorded eight sacks for the Indianapolis Colts, but his cap hit was $9 million -- exceeding the Steelers' available money.

Anthony Chickillo and Jayrone Elliott also have to be on the radar. General manager Kevin Colbert never minds bringing back a player who knows their team and has contributed before. Elliott spent last season appearing in eight games for the Steelers, while Chickillo spent four of five seasons playing at least 10 games for Pittsburgh from 2015-2019.

Elliott and Chickillo are likely more in-budget for the Steelers than Houston or Ingram, but as the summer moves along, any of them can become an option.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.