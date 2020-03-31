SI Big Board: One Top 30 Prospect Who Can Land With the Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The SI Big Board is getting smaller and the Steelers' chances of finding someone in towards the top is becoming more and more unrealistic. Landing a D'Andre Swift or a Henry Ruggs III isn't something to cross your fingers for.

Instead, the 49th pick remains a back-half of the top 50 pick. Names like JK Dobbins, Cole Kmet, and Neville Gallimore are more likely to fall into place for Pittsburgh, but there is a name in top 30 that could find their way to the second-round.

Jonathan Taylor out of Wisconsin may be the most productive player of his college football class. Coming into the NFL Draft, Taylor finished his career 6,174 yards and 50 rushing touchdowns, and ranks 29th on the SI Big Board.

At the NFL Combine, Taylor proved he's more than an up-the-middle runner by running at 4.41 40-yard dash. Proving to NFL scouts that the big name out of Wisconsin isn't someone to overlook.

Taylor is the perfect fit for Pittsburgh. An explosive runner who can create big plays. He'll utilize a fullback because of his speed, which gives Derek Watt more of a role for $9.75 million, and he can play three downs or alongside James Conner, whatever role is needed for the Steelers.

As a rookie, he adds the missing element to Pittsburgh's backfield. Right now, they have the power back in Benny Snell Jr. and the feature back in Conner. What they need is the other elusive runner who can take the field to give Conner a rest, hopefully helping the veteran stay healthy throughout the season.

And there's an actual chance he slides to No. 49. With D'Andre Swift maybe being the only first-round back taken, Taylor could easily find himself hoping the Steelers select him in Day 2.

He's a player who's much higher than the Steelers can find him at. If they're considering best player available, and he's around, he'll be very high on their draft board.

If they're thinking of adding a running back and want to assure they're drafting someone who can step in immediately and make an impact, Taylor is that player. He's proven it by rushing for 1,977 yards and 13 touchdowns in his freshman year at Wisconsin.

With the 49th pick in the NFL Draft, the Steelers lucked out with a deep draft class. Taylor is going to fall because of the smaller need for a running back and the abundance of talent at other positions.

Sitting there when the clock starts for Pittsburgh, it might not take much time for them to call the running back out of Wisconsin.

For all Steelers news and updates, stay connected with AllSteelers and join the community page to get involved.