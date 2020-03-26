SI Big Board: Prospects 50-41 Who Fit With the Steelers

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert put the team on pause in NFL free agency to turn focus towards the 2020 NFL Draft. With only two picks in the top 100, Pittsburgh needs to execute their early-round selections.

As they begin to build their big board, Sports Illustrated is doing the same. In the release of their prospects ranked from 50-41, the Steelers will find more than one capable draft pick.

There remains needs on both sides of the ball. From defensive tackle to running back, Pittsburgh is expected to load up multiple positions with their six picks. And in the top 50, it starts with these players:

Neville Gallimore

Gallimore is the top prospect for the Steelers right now. A true defensive tackle with atheleticism and strength. If they're trying to replace Javon Hargrave, this is the best way to do so.

The Steelers met with Gallimore at the Reese's Senior Bowl. Even after trading for Chris Wormley and signing Cavon Walker, the position is still up for grabs.

Right now, defensive tackle is their most significant gap on the roster. They can find alternative ways to fill it than using their first draft pick, but if they want the best player next to Stephon Tuitt and Cameron Heyward, Gallimore is the name to select.

Cole Kmet

Even with the signing of Eric Ebron, the Steelers don't have a long-term solution at tight end. Ebron's two-year deal only provides security now, but if he doesn't work out in Pittsburgh they're back to step one.

Kmet is beyong a second-round pick. Since he's first time stepping on the field for Notre Dame, everyone knew he'd be an NFL tight end. The fact that the draft class has so much talent is the reason he has the ability to slide to the Steelers.

Don't rule a tight end out of Pittsburgh's draft plans. If the 49th pick roles around and Kmet is the best name on the board, Colbert will pull the trigger. He's done it before at different positions and he'll do it again.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

If the Steelers are considering a running back with their first pick, Edwards-Helaire will be available at 49. He's an LSU runner - prospects that continue to be worthy in the NFL - who averaged 6.6 yards per carry in 2019, rushing for 1,141 yards and 16 touchdowns. Immediately, his resume makes him intriguing enough to take with the pick.

His hard-nosed running style is perfect for Pittsburgh. They aren't in search for another Benny Snell Jr.. What they are looking for is another feature back to compliment James Conner.

It's still Conner's job for the season, but having someone to take the pressure off a back who can't seem to stay healthy provides security.

The Steelers have too many running backs in this draft to ignore the need. Edwards-Helaire is going to find his way to the second-round and the Steelers wouldn't be making a mistake believing he's the addition to the backfield.

Terrell Lewis

Pittsburgh needs depth at outside linebacker. After the release of Anthony Chickillo, Ola Adeniyi remains the only outside backer behind Bud Dupree and T.J. Watt that played on the active roster in 2019.

Lewis played in just 14 games throughout his college career and still proved himself to be a top prospect. His 13.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks were unforgettable as his athleticism proved more than enough to believe in the potential of this edge rusher.

The Steelers might not find themselves with the ability to draft Lewis, but if he does slide to them at No. 49, they'll be high on him. Adding the Alabama product to a mix of Dupree, Watt and Adeniyi sounds too good to pass up.

