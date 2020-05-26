State of the AFC North: Burrow, Bengals Ready for Growing Pains

State of the AFC North is a series that previews each divisional opponent before the 2020 season. For the Cleveland Browns preview, click here. For the Baltimore Ravens preview, click here.

Team: Cincinnati Bengals

Head Coach: Zac Taylor

2019 Record: 2-14

2020 Strength of Schedule: 27th

Key Losses: QB Andy Dalton, DB Dre Kirkpatrick, LB Nick Vigil, TE Tyler Eifert, DT Andrew Billings

Key Additions: QB Joe Burrow, WR Tee Higgins, DB Trae Waynes, S Vonn Bell, DL D.J. Reader

Joe Burrow. That's it. That's the tweet.

The Andy Dalton era in Cincinnati is now over, and with Burrow now a Bengal, there's plenty of hope surrounding a team that went just 2-14 a season ago. It's difficult for a rookie quarterback to completely turn a franchise around, little are doubting that. However, if there's one quarterback in recent draft history to do it, Burrow's the answer more times than not.

Yet the Bengals are a much more interesting team beyond Burrow. Contract situations with running back Joe Mixon and receiver A.J. Green are being monitored closely, as both are looking for new deals. While Green has been more on the reserved side of getting his bread, Mixon is reportedly planning to holdout unless a contract extension is agreed on. With Tyler Boyd proving his worth the prior two years, many are expecting speedy receiver and former first-round pick John Ross to emerge in order to get the gears turning on the offensive side of the ball.

On the opposite side of the ball, the Bengals inked defensive tackle D.J. Reader to one of the most lucrative contracts in franchise history while also addressing the cornerback position with Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander to contracts as well. With William Jackson III and Jessie Bates rising as legitimate secondary players, the Bengals believe they may have solved their defensive issues on the back end.

James Rapien, Bengals beat writer for Sports Illustrated, spoke on everything from Cincinnati's expected growth with Burrow to the Bengals' expectations heading into 2020. For more Bengals content, follow James on twitter @JamesRapien.

Donnie- Joe Burrow baby, what a pick. Was there really any doubt of Burrow landing in Cincinnati through the draft process?

James- There wasn't any doubt. The Bengals were open minded with the No. 1 pick. They took a serious look at four players — Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert and Chase Young. Burrow's record-setting season was just one of the many ways he impressed the organization. They loved his maturity, confidence and ability. He sealed the deal with a great interview at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

Donnie- Realistically, what are the expectations fans should have of Burrow in his rookie season?

James- They should expect him to grow on a weekly basis and learn from his mistakes. He's going to throw interceptions, make bad reads and struggle at times. How he responds to adversity will be big, but he's talked with Peyton Manning and other greats about the pressure that comes with being the No. 1 pick. He knows it could take some time before the Bengals are legitimate contenders

Donnie- If you could, speak on the situations regarding Joe Mixon and A.J. Green. Do you think Mixon gets a new deal? What's the feeling around Green and his tag?

James- The Bengals are hoping to get an extension done with Mixon this offseason, but that doesn't mean they're going to overpay for the 23-year-old. Christian McCaffrey's extension might've hurt the chances of a deal getting done. As for Green, he's ready to play on the tag, but both sides would like to get a long-term contract in place before the July 15 deadline. He's missed 29 of his last 64 regular season games due to injury. He's great when he's on the field, but his injury history complicates things.

Donnie- The Bengals had themselves a pretty solid draft class. Outside of Burrow, who is one player you're excited to see in stripes this season?

James- As far as rookies go, Logan Wilson and Akeem Davis-Gaither are expected to contribute right away. Both rookies are athletic and versatile, which should make an impact on defense and special teams.

Donnie- Cincinnati hasn't beaten Pittsburgh since 2015, although there have been many close calls. Where do people rank the Steelers as far as potential threats in the AFC?

James- Everyone has the Ravens first in the AFC North and for good reason. They probably have the best roster in the NFL heading into 2020. Pittsburgh is slightly ahead of Cleveland, but not because of talent. The Browns have a better roster, but it seems silly to take them over Mike Tomlin and Ben Roethlisberger. The Steelers could realistically finish second in the AFC North. They need Diontae Johnson and/or James Washington to take a step forward at wide receiver.

Donnie- What steps are you expecting Zac Taylor to take in his second year as a head coach?

James- Taylor needs to show that he's the right coach for Burrow. He has to prove that he can get the most out of Burrow over the next few seasons. The Ravens have done that with Lamar Jackson. Andy Reid obviously did it with Pat Mahomes. Taylor's job is to put Burrow in a position to succeed. If he can do that, then he'll be the head coach of the Bengals for a long time.

Donnie- What does Cincinnati have to do to return to the playoffs?

James- Their goal is obviously this season, but 2021 is more realistic. Their defense has been completely remade this offseason. They should be much improved on all three levels. They have great skill players on offensive, but the line is still a giant question mark. One more offseason of attacking their weaknesses in free agency and the draft, combined with Burrow getting a year under his belt should give the Bengals and their fans playoff expectations as soon as 2021.

Donnie Druin is a Staff Writer at AllSteelers. Follow Donie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.