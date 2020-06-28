AllSteelers
Steelers Fantasy: Low Risk Pick in Eric Ebron

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Eric Ebron brings something to Pittsburgh the Steelers haven't seen since 2015 - a Pro Bowl tight end.

The most undermined position in the passing game, tight ends have found themselves being one of Ben Roethlisberger's favorite targets throughout his career.

Ebron comes to the Steelers after signing a two-year, $12 million contract in free agency. The 27-year-old is only two seasons off of a 13 touchdown year in Indianapolis and has said the lingering ankle injury that forced him to require surgery in 2019 is fully behind him.

So let's ask the question; how confident are we in Ebron being worthy enough for a fantasy football draft pick?

Ebron is currently ranked as the 18th tight end in the 2020 fantasy season. In a league where tight end production is as hit or miss as any, sitting on a player till the later rounds is a strategy many take.

Two years ago, Ebron caught 66 passes for 750 yards and those 13 scores. With a healthy Roethlisberger, Steelers' Vance McDonald caught 60 passes for 610 yards and four touchdowns.

And while McDonald is no bottom of the barrel tight end, he's no Ebron in production.

Advice: If you're thinking the Steelers' newest weapon is one you want on your fantasy team this year, sit on him. Ebron will be around in the later rounds. Sports Illustrated's fantasy analyst Matt De Lima says he could be available as late as the 12th or 13th round.

There are plenty of tight ends with high upside in the league this season. It's not a position that's going to make or break your team, and therefore, taking a chance on a player who scored double-digit touchdowns only two years ago is worth the risk.

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

