NFL Combine: Steelers Found Two Benefits From Day 1

It's not secret the Steelers could draft a tight end early in the 2020 NFL Draft. Whether it's the 49th pick or a possible compensatory pick, Pittsburgh's list certainly includes a versatile tight end to add to their depth chart.

On day one of the skills portion of the NFL Combine, the Steelers may have found two players that moved drastically up their list - for different reasons.

On one side of the spectrum, Chase Claypool put on a show for scouts and coaches. After considerations of teams wanting him to move to tight end, Claypool showed everyone that he certainly has the skills to play receiver at the next level.

The Notre Dame star ran a 4.42 40-yard dash and cleared a 40-inch vertical leap. When it came to the skill drills, Claypool was the highlight of the evening for the first group.

A player many beleived would slide to the third or fourth-round, Claypool could now be in the perfect spot for the Steelers to take him at 49.

On the other side, Thaddeus Moss won't participate in drills this weekend after learning of a Jone Fracture in his foot. The LSU tight end will need to undergo surgery and will miss 6-8 weeks to recover.

His performance in the College Football Playoffs landed him in the first-round of many mock drafts. After finding out about the fracture, Moss could slide to the bottom of the second, a perfect spot for the Steelers to consider adding a tight end.

