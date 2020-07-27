The Steelers could head into Week 1 of the NFL season with two inside linebackers they're comfortable with on the field. A shortened training camp doesn't help any position, but inside backer might be the most affected in terms of depth.

Inside Linebackers on the Roster

Devin Bush

Vince Williams

Ulysees Gilbert III

Robert Spillane

John Houston

Leo Lewis

2020 will be the first time we see the true starting duo of Bush and Williams. The two were part of a trio last season with Mark Barron, but his release in March meant the second-year backer and the veteran were taking control of the middle of the field.

"If it comes down to me and Vince taking all the reps then I don't think we'll have a problem doing it," Bush said to media in May.

That could be the case. At least for the start of the season. Bush totaled 109 tackles and four fumble recoveries in his rookie season and believes he's ready to take on an entire season as the frontman.

Without preseason games and coming off an injury, Gilbert has time to make up and little time actually to do so. As the season progresses, the comfort of playing the backup will come, but it's hard to say Week 1 allows anyone outside of Bush and Williams to see much of the field.

Robert Spillane

Primarily a practice squad/special teams player, Spillane has a place in Pittsburgh. He filled in nicely last season when active for eight games. He even attributed 11 tackles and played 39% of the team's special teams snaps.

The progression throughout his two-year career has been steady and should continue in year three. The Steelers want players like this to be part of their roster. It allows them to have reliable depth.

Does Spillane take that next step and become a contributor on defense? Probably not. But he'll certainly be looked at as someone who can make the roster as a special teams player.

John Houston and Leo Lewis

If you'd have to guess which players don't make the 80-man roster, the undrafted free agents are the first to go.

Houston comes off a career at USC that ended with him being the defensive captain. However, his 137 tackles aren't very telling of what he's capable of doing in a long career.

Lewis will battle Houston and Spillane for the final roster spot at inside linebacker but isn't coming in with much backing him. An undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State will be looking to show his capability on special teams - just like the other two.

It comes down to which of the three will be the biggest immediate impact on those fourth downs and kickoffs. It's hard to bet on players without NFL experience, but don't rule Lewis or Houston out until camp starts.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.