Ranking the Steelers 2020 NFL Draft Needs

PITTSBURGH -- The 2020 NFL Draft is nearly two weeks away and the Steelers' draft board is slimming itself to their remaining needs.

Starting with defense, Pittsburgh has yet to replace Javon Hargrave on the inside of the defensive line. Edge rusher also remains on their board as Bud Dupree and T.J. Watt need a backup to contribute 15-20 snaps per game.

From there, the offense needs roles filled as well. Ben Roethlisberger is back and Mason Rudolph is the backup - for now. That still leaves the opportunity for competition between the third-year QB and a possible rookie and others such as Devlin Hodges and Paxton Lynch.

Running back and wide receiver have been pinned to the Steelers all offseason. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson and James Washington are the first three on the field in 2020. Behind them remains a mystery, though.

Ryan Switzer isn't going anywhere but that doesn't guarantee him any playing time. Adding a rookie to the mix only leaves room for improvement; something the team is in need of when it comes to depth.

At running back, James Conner is the number one, but with health concerns. Until he lasts an entire season he can't be counted on to do so. Benny Snell Jr. and Jaylen Samuels add depth, but without another feature back the backfield is left with major worry heading into the season.

