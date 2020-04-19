AllSteelers
Steelers Draft Evaluation: The One Missing Piece is Defensive Tackle

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- When Javon Hargrave signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, it left the Steelers with an immediate need at defensive tackle. 

During free agency, this team has filled almost all the urgent needs of their roster. Adding Eric Ebron removed tight end, Derek Watt helped with special teams and Stefen Wisniewski replaced Ramon Foster. 

The one position they've danced around without filling is defensive tackle. Trading for Chris Wormley adds depth to the line as a whole, but Wormley isn't a nose. 

Right now the Steelers can run their defensive tackle spot with a committee. Wormley, Tyson Alualu, Isiah Buggs and maybe Cavon Walker. None are a true-blooded interior lineman, but they can fill the void for the time being. 

Or, they can utilize a draft pick to find a bigger-bodied defensive lineman. Whether that's a player like Neville Gallimore out of Oklahoma or Utah's Leki Fotu, the entire draft will have options to add more big men to their defense. 

The team has expressed interest in late-round pick David Moa from Boise State, who could fall as far as the seventh-round before having to draft him. Meanwhile, Fotu won't be gone early and Gallimore is worth a second-round pick if he's sitting there at No. 49. 

It's not a position to pass up. With so many options throughout the draft, the Steelers would be foolish to avoid adding a true defensive tackle. But isn't a position they have to rush if they feel there are better options at different areas of need still on the board.

