Steelers Have Multiple Combinations for O-Line Puzzle Thanks to Added Depth

Despite having one of the league's top offensive line units for the last decade, 2019 saw a different story for the Pittsburgh Steelers in terms of trench domination. It's hard to fault any singular group for the massive offensive failure that was last season, especially with uncontrollable variables coming into play. However, it's fair to say the play from the offensive line in 2019 didn't quite match what we've seen in the past.

With key offensive linemen such as Ramon Foster and B.J. Finney departing the team in the offseason, many were curious to see how Pittsburgh would fill an obvious gap at the left guard spot.

Three of five starting spots are essentially locked in, as the likes of Alejandro Villanueva (LT), Maurkice Pouncey (C) and David DeCastro (RG) will retain their usual roles barring any significant news. Offensive linemen Matt Feiler will also see his name in the starting line-up, but that's where the fun in figuring out Pittsburgh's puzzle upfront begins. Feiler played fantastically at the right tackle spot through the season, and also showed he could play inside as he handled guard duties against Aaron Donald when presented with the challenge.

The Steelers added guard Stefen Wisniewski via free agency after a strong postseason run with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, and also added guard Kevin Dotson in the 2020 NFL Draft, a selection many believe to be in contention for steal of the draft.

Two out, two in. With fresh faces ready to throw their hat in the ring, what will Pittsburgh's starting offensive line look like come early September?

As previously mentioned, all but two spots are solidified. Feiler will certainly be a starter come opening day, it's just a matter of where the coaching staff believes he is best suited. While Feiler has proved himself of contributing from anywhere asked, the real debate rests within the depth at left guard and right tackle. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced Feiler will initially get snaps at left guard, with the right tackle position open for competition.

"We don't have time to mess around in this environment. We lost 900 snaps like everybody did, with the virtual offseason," Tomlin said to the media two weeks ago. "So, you got to give the benefit of the doubt to people who've been here, at least as the basis to begin, and that's the way we're going to begin to training camp process, knowing that the process is going to be an abbreviated one. So those that have experience and have been a part of this thing are probably going to have a leg up, just as a basis to begin."

It's important not to mince Tomlin's words: Feiler is getting snaps at left guard due to his experience and familiarity with Pittsburgh's offense. This does not indicate he will be the starting left guard come opening day.

Yet Feiler very well could be, should Tomlin feel comfortable with the emergence of either Zach Banner or Chuks Okorafor at right tackle. If Wisniewski or Dotson come strong out of the gates, the team may feel inclined to have Feiler stay at tackle.

The Steelers have some difficult decisions to make before the 2020 season begins, decisions that are difficult simply due to the valuable depth the team has to work with.

Wisniewski provides a veteran presence at the guard spot should he not win the starting gig, while Dotson has the potential and tenacity to quickly find his feet and contribute whenever possible. Should Feiler stay at right tackle, Banner provides an excellent second option while Okorafor can swing at either left or right tackle thanks to his versatility.

With just over two months until the Steelers are set to debut on Monday Night Football against the New York Giants, time still remains for any shuffling along the depth chart to take place. COVID-19 restrictions have effected all 32 clubs in terms of getting adequate experience/teaching in, and it will be interesting to monitor the limits the virus will have as the season draws closer.

Whenever there is football, however, it appears the Steelers will be prepared in the trenches with a variety of options at their disposal.

Donnie Druin is a Staff Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.