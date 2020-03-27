Steelers Salary Cap Situation Following Watt, Ebron, Wisniewski Signings

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers have done well in NFL free agency and as they take a break to finalize their deals and turn attention to the NFL Draft, their salary cap situation becomes more accessible.

Re-Signings:

Jordan Dangerfield: One-year, $825,000

Zach Banner: One-year, $1.75 million

Kameron Canaday: Two-year, $2.425 million

Bud Dupree: Franchise Tagged, $15.8 million

Restricted Free Agent Tenders:

Matt Feiler: Second-round, $3.259 million

Mike Hilton: Second-round, $3.259 million

Free Agent Signings:

Derek Watt: Three-years, $9.75 million

Stefen Wisniewski: Two-year, $2.85 million

Eric Ebron: Two-years, $12 million

XFL Signings (financial details not yet released):

Cavon Walker, DT

Jarron Jones, OT

Tyree Kinnel, S

Christian Kuntz, LS/LB

Cap Space Available:

General manager Kevin Colbert said the Steelers are turning focus to the 2020 NFL Draft, meaning they'll be taking their foot off the gas in free agency. With the 49th pick, Pittsburgh still needs to find depth at a number of positions.

Their XFL signings won't be official until the team is able to complete a physical on them once the COVID-19 restrictions are finished.

The Steelers also traded for Chris Wormley during free agency. Sending a 2021 fifth-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for Wormley and a 2021 seventh-round pick, Pittsburgh will take a $2.133 million cap once his physical is completed.

Through March 26, the NFL has seen 153 unrestricted free agents sign with new teams and 75 re-sign with their team.

For all Steelers news and updates, stay connected with AllSteelers and join the community page to get involved.